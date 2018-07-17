बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तिंरगे में लिपटे शहीद पिता के ताबूत पर बैठ गई पांच महीने की मासूम, कलेक्टर ने लिखा भावुक खत
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, झालावाड़, Updated Tue, 17 Jul 2018 12:42 PM IST
बीते शनिवार को जम्मू और कश्मीर के श्रीनगर के कुपवाड़ा के जंगलों में छिपे आतंकियों की तलाश में सुरक्षाबलों की ओर से शुरू किए गए सर्च ऑपरेशन में आतंकियों के साथ मुठभेड़ के दौरान भारतीय सेना के पैराट्रूपर मुकुट बिहारी मीणा शहीद हो गए थे। जब उनका पार्थिव शरीर राजस्थान के उनके पैतृक गांव झालावाड़ के खानपुर पहुंचा तो वहां एक भावुक कर देने वाला दृश्य देखकर सभी लोगों का दिल पसीज गया।
