Lok Sabha 2019: राहुल और शाह ही नहीं इन उम्मीदवारों ने भी बड़े अंतर से दर्ज की जीत

{"_id":"5ce7925abdec220755418da5","slug":"lok-sabha-election-result-2019-not-only-shah-and-rahul-but-these-candidates-also-get-record-win","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lok Sabha 2019: \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
लोकसभा चुनाव में कई प्रत्याशियों को बड़े अंतर से जीत मिली है।
- फोटो : PTI/ Facebook
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : PTI
संजय भाटिया (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Facebook
सुभाष चंद्र बहेड़िया (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Facebook
सीआर पाटिल (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Facebook
दर्शाना जर्दोश (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Facebook
कृष्णपाल गुर्जर (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Facebook