Lok Sabha 2019: राहुल और शाह ही नहीं इन उम्मीदवारों ने भी बड़े अंतर से दर्ज की जीत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 24 May 2019 11:17 PM IST
लोकसभा चुनाव में कई प्रत्याशियों को बड़े अंतर से जीत मिली है।
लोकसभा चुनाव में कई प्रत्याशियों को बड़े अंतर से जीत मिली है। - फोटो : PTI/ Facebook
लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा को जनता ने पिछली बार से ज्यादा बड़ा जनादेश दिया है। चुनाव में कई ऐसे नेता हैं जिन्होंने बहुत बड़े अंतर से जीत हासिल की है। ज्यादातर उम्मीदवारों को मोदी लहर का फायदा मिला है। वहीं कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी बेशक अमेठी से हार गए लेकिन उन्हें वायनाड से रिकॉर्ड छह लाख से ज्यादा वोट से जीत मिली है। आज हम आपको बताते हैं उन नेताओं के नाम जिन्होंने बहुत बड़े अंतर से जीत को अपने नाम किया है।
Recommended

यूपी में अब मिनी चुनाव
India News

लोकसभा के महासंग्राम में विजेता बने ये नेता, यूपी की खाली हुई सीटों पर फिर छिड़ेगा युद्ध

24 मई 2019

Doctors found toothbrush iron rod spoon and Screwdriver in patient stomach
India News

तस्वीरें: डॉक्टर भी हैरान, मरीज के पेट से निकले चम्मच, टुथब्रश, चाकू, रॉड और पेचकस

24 मई 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव में कई प्रत्याशियों को बहुत कम अंतर से जीत मिली है।
India News

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: इन उम्मीदवारों को जीतने में छूटे पसीने, मामूली अंतर से जीते चुनाव

24 मई 2019

चुनावी मैदान में उतरे सितारे
India News

चुनावी मैदान में कूदे उन 10 सितारों की जीत-हार की कहानी जिनकी चकाचौंध ने खूब सुर्खियां बटोरीं

24 मई 2019

हार की तरफ ये दिग्गज नेता
India News

2019 का जनादेश: राहुल-शत्रुघ्न-कन्हैया कुमार सहित इन दिग्गजों को मिली हार

23 मई 2019

दलबदलू नेता
India News

चुनावी नतीजों में दलबदलू नेताओं के दिन फिरे या मुंह की खानी पड़ी, जानिए सबका हाल

24 मई 2019

More in India News

12 पूर्व सीएम चुनाव हारे
India News

भाजपा की 'सुनामी' में बहे ये पूर्व 12 सीएम, पार्टी को जिताना तो दूर अपनी ही सीट गंवा बैठे

24 मई 2019

मोदी लहर में मिली भाजपा को जीत
India News

इन 10 वजहों से मोदी सरकार ने जीता जनता का दिल, प्रचंड विजय तो मिलनी ही थी

23 मई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन और कनाडा समेत कई देशों ने पीएम मोदी की जीत को सराहा, दी बधाई

24 मई 2019

कई राज्यों में धराशायी हुई कांग्रेस
India News

कांग्रेस पर टूटा मोदी लहर का कहर, इन राज्यों में शून्य पर सिमट गई पार्टी

24 मई 2019

राहुल गांधी मीम्स
India News

देश में मोदी लहर, सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हुए राहुल गांधी

23 मई 2019

राजीव गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजीव गांधी के पांव छूने के बहाने झुकी थी मानव बम धनु, जानिए रोकने पर क्यों नहीं माने पूर्व पीएम

21 मई 2019

lok sabha election Result 2019 Kishan kapoor vote percent highest in country than Amit Shah
India News

मत प्रतिशत हासिल करने में किशन कपूर देश में नंबर वन, अमित शाह को भी पीछे छोड़ा

24 मई 2019

मोदी का मुखौटा लगाकर जीत का जश्न मनाते कार्यकर्ता
India News

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: जीत की दहलीज पर पहुंचे हिंदुत्व के ये चार चेहरे 

23 मई 2019

जीत के बाद खुशी से झूमते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
India News

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: भाजपा की प्रचंड जीत से झूमे देश-विदेश के कार्यकर्ता, ऐसे मनाया जश्न

23 मई 2019

Woman killed five injured in accident in Mandi himachal pradesh
India News

तस्वीरें: बरात से लौट रही कार खाई में गिरी, दूल्हे की बहन की मौत

19 मई 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

महाराष्ट्र: 2019 मोदी सुनामी में धराशायी हुए ये दिग्गज

23 मई 2019

तस्वीरों में देखिए चुनाव से जुड़ी खास तस्वीरें
India News

दो महीने से ज्यादा चले चुनाव प्रचार की ये 15 तस्वीरें आपको लंबे समय तक याद रहेंगी

18 मई 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की यादगार घटनाएं
India News

इन 15 घटनाओं की वजह से आप शायद ही भूल पाएंगे 2019 का लोकसभा चुनाव

22 मई 2019

एग्जिट पोल 2019
India News

542 लोकसभा सीटों के एग्जिट पोल में एनडीए को बहुमत, जानें किस सर्वे में किसको मिली कितनी सीटें?

19 मई 2019

Lok Sabha Chunav 2019 Marriage invitation card Vote appeal solan himachal pradesh
India News

#VoteKaro बेटी की शादी के निमंत्रण पत्र पर पिता ने लिखा ये संदेश, हर कोई कर रहा तारीफ

18 मई 2019

Lok Sabha Chunav 2019 pandit sukhram aashray sharma anil sharma cast vote in mandi himachal pradesh
India News

प्रचार में रखी दूरियां, मतदान करने को परिवार के साथ पहुंचे अनिल

19 मई 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव में कई प्रत्याशियों को बड़े अंतर से जीत मिली है।
लोकसभा चुनाव में कई प्रत्याशियों को बड़े अंतर से जीत मिली है। - फोटो : PTI/ Facebook
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
संजय भाटिया (फाइल फोटो)
संजय भाटिया (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
सुभाष चंद्र बहेड़िया (फाइल फोटो)
सुभाष चंद्र बहेड़िया (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
सीआर पाटिल (फाइल फोटो)
सीआर पाटिल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
दर्शाना जर्दोश (फाइल फोटो)
दर्शाना जर्दोश (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
कृष्णपाल गुर्जर (फाइल फोटो)
कृष्णपाल गुर्जर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
