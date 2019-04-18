शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Lok Sabha Chunav 2019: Old age voters casted votes during second phase of polls

#VoteKaro वोटिंग के दौरान दिखा 'सीनियर सिटिजन' का जोश, मतदान में रहे सबसे आगे

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 18 Apr 2019 11:47 AM IST
मतदान के लिए आए वृद्ध
1 of 6
मतदान के लिए आए वृद्ध - फोटो : ANI
17वें लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए 12 राज्यों की 95 सीटों पर वोटिंग चल रही है। लोग भारी संख्या में अपने घरों से मतदान करने के लिए निकल रहे हैं। ऐसे में देश के वृद्धजनों में मतदान को लेकर अनोखा उत्साह देखने को मिला। आईए तस्वीरों में देखें कहां-कहां सीनियर सिटिजनों ने किया अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग-
अगली स्लाइड देखें
lok sabha elections 2019 election senior citizens casted their vote old man casted vote old women casted voted general elections 2019 second phase election 2019 old age voters old age voters in second phase
लोकसभा चुनाव - किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से लेकर नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से जुड़े हर लाइव अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे अमर उजाला चुनाव समाचार।
मतदान के लिए आए वृद्ध
मतदान के लिए आए वृद्ध - फोटो : ANI
कवाईबाई कांबले
कवाईबाई कांबले - फोटो : ANI
जोगिंदेरो देवी
जोगिंदेरो देवी - फोटो : ANI
मतदान के लिए आए वृद्ध जोड़े
मतदान के लिए आए वृद्ध जोड़े - फोटो : ANI
वोट देने आई वृद्ध महिला उर्मिला
वोट देने आई वृद्ध महिला उर्मिला - फोटो : ANI
वोट डालने आई वृद्ध महिला
वोट डालने आई वृद्ध महिला - फोटो : ANI
