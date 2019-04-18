VoteKaro वोटिंग के दौरान दिखा 'सीनियर सिटिजन' का जोश, मतदान में रहे सबसे आगे

{"_id":"5cb80fabbdec22142773cbb8","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-old-age-voters-casted-votes-during-second-phase-of-polls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#VoteKaro \u0935\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e '\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u091f\u093f\u091c\u0928' \u0915\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0936, \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
मतदान के लिए आए वृद्ध
- फोटो : ANI
कवाईबाई कांबले
- फोटो : ANI
जोगिंदेरो देवी
- फोटो : ANI
मतदान के लिए आए वृद्ध जोड़े
- फोटो : ANI
वोट देने आई वृद्ध महिला उर्मिला
- फोटो : ANI
वोट डालने आई वृद्ध महिला
- फोटो : ANI