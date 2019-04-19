शहर चुनें

Lok Sabha Chuanv 2019: Mayawati Mulayam SP-BSP share stage in Mainpuri 10 big points

24 साल बाद माया-मुलायम ने रचा इतिहास, ये हैं रैली की 10 बड़ी बातें और तस्वीरें

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 19 Apr 2019 02:33 PM IST
मिले मुलायम-माया
1 of 11
मिले मुलायम-माया - फोटो : Social Media
मायावती और मुलायम सिंह यादव पुरानी तल्खियों, नाराजगियों और नफरतों को भुलाकर 24 साल बाद एक मंच पर आ गए। मैनपुरी की ऐतिहासिक रैली में दोनों ने एक दूसरे के लिए भली बातें कीं। मंच से संकेतों की भाषा कहती रही कि अखिलेश ने पिता और 'बुआ' को करीब लाने के लिए बहुत मेहनत की है। आगे की तस्वीरों के जरिए देखिए आज मैनपुरी में माया और मुलायम ने कौन सी बड़ी बातें कहीं। 
election lok sabha election 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 mayawati mulayam singh yadav mainpuri rally 2019 mayawati meets mulayam guest house incident 1995 akhilesh yadav
लोकसभा चुनाव - किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से लेकर नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से जुड़े हर लाइव अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे अमर उजाला चुनाव समाचार।
मिले मुलायम-माया
मिले मुलायम-माया - फोटो : Social Media
मैनपुरी में मुलायम
मैनपुरी में मुलायम - फोटो : ANI
मैनपुरी रैली में माया
मैनपुरी रैली में माया - फोटो : ANI
24 साल बाद एक साथ माया और मुलायम
24 साल बाद एक साथ माया और मुलायम
मैनपुरी में मुलायम
मैनपुरी में मुलायम - फोटो : ANI
अखिलेश-माया-मुलायम
अखिलेश-माया-मुलायम - फोटो : Social Media
मैनपुरी की ऐतिहासिक रैली
मैनपुरी की ऐतिहासिक रैली - फोटो : Social Media
माया-मुलायम रैली
माया-मुलायम रैली - फोटो : Social Media
माया-मुलायम रैली
माया-मुलायम रैली - फोटो : Social Media
माया-मुलायम रैली
माया-मुलायम रैली - फोटो : Social Media
माया-मुलायम रैली
माया-मुलायम रैली - फोटो : Social Media
