24 साल बाद माया-मुलायम ने रचा इतिहास, ये हैं रैली की 10 बड़ी बातें और तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5cb98852bdec2213f7550ad6","slug":"lok-sabha-chuanv-2019-mayawati-mulayam-sp-bsp-share-stage-in-mainpuri-10-big-points","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"24 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e-\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
मिले मुलायम-माया
- फोटो : Social Media
मैनपुरी में मुलायम
- फोटो : ANI
मैनपुरी रैली में माया
- फोटो : ANI
24 साल बाद एक साथ माया और मुलायम
मैनपुरी में मुलायम
- फोटो : ANI
अखिलेश-माया-मुलायम
- फोटो : Social Media
मैनपुरी की ऐतिहासिक रैली
- फोटो : Social Media
माया-मुलायम रैली
- फोटो : Social Media
माया-मुलायम रैली
- फोटो : Social Media
माया-मुलायम रैली
- फोटो : Social Media
माया-मुलायम रैली
- फोटो : Social Media