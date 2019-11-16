शहर चुनें

India has series of Agni missiles to strike range 5500 km, Know their specialty

अग्नि-1से अग्नि-5 तक... जानिए दुश्मन के लिए कितनी घातक हैं ये मिसाइलें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 16 Nov 2019 10:19 PM IST
दुश्मन के लिए कितनी घातक हैं अग्नि मिसाइलें
1 of 6
दुश्मन के लिए कितनी घातक हैं अग्नि मिसाइलें
भारत ने 2,000 किलोमीटर की मारक क्षमता वाली अग्नि-2 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का ओडिशा के बालासोर से सफल रात्रि-परीक्षण किया है। रक्षा सूत्रों ने कहा कि सतह से सतह पर मार करने वाली मिसाइल का परीक्षण समन्वित परीक्षण रेंज (आईटीआर) से किया गया। 



लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि मिसाइल के मामले में पाकिस्तान आज भी भारत के सामने बच्चा है। भारत के पास खुद की अंतर महाद्वीपीय बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल मौजूद है जबकि पाकिस्तान के लिए यह अब भी एक सपना है। भारत के पास अग्नि मिसाइलों की पूरी श्रृंखला है। 
agni missiles agni missiles series agni-2
