शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Important and big news stories of 16th October updates on amar ujala

16 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 06:49 AM IST
Big News
1 of 6
Big News - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
हर रोज हम अलग-अलग खबरों से दो-चार होते हैं। हमारी आंखों के सामने से कई सारी खबरें गुजरती हैं। इनमें से कुछ ऐसी अहम खबरें होती हैं, जिनका हमारे जीवन पर असर पड़ता है...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack NDA/NA-1 2021: इन टिप्स की मदद से 2nd पेपर में पाएं 600 में से 550 अंक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
india news national amarujala top 5 news morning news top 5 news today latest news big news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पीएम मोदी
India News

एक साल में कितनी बढ़ी मोदी की संपत्ति, प्रधानमंत्री ने साझा की जानकारी

15 अक्टूबर 2020

डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वैज्ञानिक नहीं कुछ और बनना चाहते थे डॉ. कलाम, इस वजह से टूट गया था उनका सबसे बड़ा ख्वाब

15 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Flipkartsale

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Big News
India News

15 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Big News
India News

14 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

14 अक्टूबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें प्रारंभिक नवरात्रि आपके लिए कैसे होगी शुभ ?
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें प्रारंभिक नवरात्रि आपके लिए कैसे होगी शुभ ?
big news
India News

13 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

13 अक्टूबर 2020

बिजली जाने से यातायात व्यवस्था भी हुई बाधित
India News

घंटों तक बिना बिजली के रही मायानगरी, तस्वीरों में देखिए कैसा रहा मुंबई का हाल

12 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Top News
India News

12 अक्तूबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

12 अक्टूबर 2020

शिवराजपुर बीच (गुजरात)
India News

आठ 'ब्लू फ्लैग' पाने वाला एशिया का पहला देश है भारत, जानें क्या हैं इसके मानक और लाभ

12 अक्टूबर 2020

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Flipkartsale

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

बस एक एसएमएस से डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे संपत्ति कार्ड, जानिए क्या और कैसे होंगे फायदे

12 अक्टूबर 2020

मूर्ति तैयार करता कलाकार
India News

बंगाल में शुरू हुई दुर्गा पूजा की तैयारियां, कोलकाता के बाजार हुए गुलजार, देखिए तस्वीरें

11 अक्टूबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें प्रारंभिक नवरात्रि आपके लिए कैसे होगी शुभ ?
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें प्रारंभिक नवरात्रि आपके लिए कैसे होगी शुभ ?
big news
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

11 अक्टूबर 2020

big news
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

10 अक्टूबर 2020

एंटी-रेडिएशन मिसाइल 'रुद्रम'
India News

सुखोई और तेजस के पंखों पर सवार होगी 'रुद्रम', जानें ऊंचाई-सिग्नल और रेडिएशन से जुड़ी खूबियां

9 अक्टूबर 2020

रामविलास पासवान
India News

यादें: कभी पुलिस फोर्स में जाने वाले थे रामविलास पासवान, लेकिन पहुंच गए राजनीति में

9 अक्टूबर 2020

big news
India News

9 अक्तूबर : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

9 अक्टूबर 2020

भारतीय वायु सेना
India News

Indian Air Force Day: वो 11 बड़े मौके जब वायुसेना ने दिखाया पराक्रम...भारत को मिली विजय

8 अक्टूबर 2020

दिन की प्रमुख खबरें
India News

8 अक्तूबर : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

8 अक्टूबर 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती
India News

क्या हैं वो पांच शर्तें, जिन पर बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने दी रिया चक्रवर्ती को जमानत

7 अक्टूबर 2020

big news
India News

7 अक्तूबर : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

7 अक्टूबर 2020

दिन की प्रमुख खबरें
India News

6 अक्तूबर : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

6 अक्टूबर 2020

Big News
India News

5 अक्तूबर : आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

5 अक्टूबर 2020

शूटर श्रेयसी सिंह
India News

कौन हैं स्वर्ण पदक विजेता शूटर श्रेयसी सिंह, राजनीति में निशाना साधने भाजपा में हुईं शामिल

4 अक्टूबर 2020

Big News
Big News - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
कोरोना योद्धाओं और उनके परिवारों के लिए विशेष स्क्रीनिंग
कोरोना योद्धाओं और उनके परिवारों के लिए विशेष स्क्रीनिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स बनाम मुंबई इंडियंस
कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स बनाम मुंबई इंडियंस - फोटो : IPL
neet result
neet result - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Asiatic lion of Gir national park
Asiatic lion of Gir national park - फोटो : gujrattourism
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X