तस्वीरें: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में भारी बारिश से हाल बेहाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 26 Jul 2018 03:18 PM IST
Rain
1 of 10
गुरुवार की सुबह हुई मूसलाधार बारिश ने दिल्ली समेत पूरे एनसीआर का हाल बेहाल कर दिया है। सुबह से ही आसमान में बादल छाए हुए थे और जब ये बरसे तो खूब बरसे। इस मूसलाधार बारिश से गाजियाबाद, नोएडा और दिल्ली के कई इलाकों में सड़कों पर लबालब पानी भर गया, जिससे लंबा जाम भी लग गया।
rain water wather monsoon

