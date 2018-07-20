बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिनकर जिन्हें हिंदी की वीणा कहते थे वह थे गोपालदास नीरज
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 20 Jul 2018 01:50 PM IST
जीवन कटना था कट गया,
अच्छा कटा, बुरा कटा,
यह तुम जानो,
मैं तो यह समझता हूं,
कर्जा जो मिट्टी का पटना था पट गया।
इतने बदनाम हुए हम तो इस जमाने से,
तुमको लग जाएँगी सदियाँ हमें भुलाने में।
मशहूर कवि और गीतकार गोपाल दास नीरज का लंबी बीमारी के बाद गुरुवार को दिल्ली के एम्स में निधन हो गया। वह 93 वर्ष के थे।
