शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Devotees like this attitude picture of Bajrangbali, Hanuman

बजरंगबली के इस एटीट्यूड वाले Pic पर भक्त फिदा, डिजाइनर को सता रही एक चिंता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 04:58 PM IST
Devotees like this attitude picture of Bajrangbali, Hanuman
1 of 7
बजरंगबली की ये एक तस्वीर आप आजकल खूब देख रहे होंगे। हो सकता है ट्रैफिक में रेड लाइट होने पर आपका ध्यान इन तस्वीरों ने अपनी तरफ खींचा हो। पूर्वोत्तर भारत में इस तस्वीर को लेकर जितना क्रेज लोगों में है उससे कहीं ज्यादा लोग दक्षिण भारत में क्रेजी हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
hanuman bajrangbali picture image lord hanuman

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

hanuman jayanti
Varanasi

हनुमान जयंतीः महाबली के जन्मोत्सव पर केसरिया रंग में रंगी काशी, देखें तस्वीरें

1 अप्रैल 2018

mohsin raza on hanuman jayanti celebration.
Lucknow

यूपी सरकार के मुस्लिम मंत्री अपने परिवार संग पहुंचे हनुमान मंदिर, दर्शन कर लिया आशीर्वाद, तस्वीरें

1 अप्रैल 2018

आकाश और श्लोका
India News

आकाश अंबानी की सगाई में पहुंची कई जानी-मानी हस्तियां, देखें तस्वीरें

28 मार्च 2018

दीपक मिश्रा
India News

ये हैं वो चार जज जिनके खिलाफ लाया गया था महाभियोग

28 मार्च 2018

Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar
India News

सेल्फी के शौकीन देखें ये नजारा, विदेशी सैलानियों का यहां आकर मचला दिल

25 मार्च 2018

श्रीदेवी
India News

श्रद्धांजलि तस्वीरें : कभी न भूलने वाले "चांदनी" के अंतिम "लम्हें"

28 फरवरी 2018

More in India News

Indian train speed will increase before bullet train, ready to run with double horsepower
India News

बुलेट ट्रेन से पहले बढ़ जाएगी भारतीय रेल की स्पीड, दोगुनी हॉर्सपॉवर से दौड़ने को हो रही तैयार

21 मार्च 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi visits Sringeri Mutt in Chikmagalur
India News

PICs: कुछ इस अंदाज में मंदिर पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, चलने में हुई परेशानी

21 मार्च 2018

Hindu Mahasabha introduces calendar in which names of mosques and mughal monuments have changed
India News

हिंदूमहासभा ने जारी किया वार्षिक कैलेंडर, कुतुब मीनार से लेकर मक्का तक को बताया मंदिर

19 मार्च 2018

May be the future of the youth, the cabinet of Rahul Gandhi!
India News

भविष्य की बागडोर संभाल सकती है कांग्रेस की ये युवा शक्ति, देखिए राहुल की सेना

18 मार्च 2018

Stephen Hawking
India News

श्रद्धांजलिः दुनिया को ‘ब्रह्मांड’ के रहस्य बताने वाले स्टीफन हॉकिंग की जिंदगी का सच

14 मार्च 2018

Congress 84th Plenary Session 2018, Rahul Gandhi unanimously decided by UPA for next PM
India News

Congress Plenary Session: देश के अगले PM बनेंगे राहुल, गांधी परिवार ने स्टेडियम में जीत लिया UPA

17 मार्च 2018

Gorakhpur and Phulpur bye election result live 2018
India News

PICS: सपा-बसपा की सौदेबाजी सब पर भारी, भाजपा की हार पर ये रही नेताओं की बयानबाजी

14 मार्च 2018

nirav modi
India News

जब्त हुईं नीरव मोदी की ये लग्जरी कारें, जानिए क्या है इनकी कीमतें

22 फरवरी 2018

tamil nadu has a tradition of leveraging film stars in to state politics
India News

इन सुपरस्टार्स ने बदली दक्षिण भारत की राजनीति, पांच हिट, दो फ्लॉप

26 फरवरी 2018

राहुल गांधी

तस्वीरें: राहुल गांधी का कर्नाटक दौरा, श्रृंगेरी के बाद अब चामुंडेश्वरी के आगे टेका माथा

24 मार्च 2018

श्रीदेवी
India News

श्रीदेवी: भारतीय सिनेमा की पहली महिला सुपरस्टार की जिंदगी से जुड़ी कुछ बातें

26 फरवरी 2018

Happy Holi 2018: World Celebrate Indian Culture and tradition, the festival of Colours
India News

Happy Holi 2018: विश्व भर में भारतीय संस्कृति की धूम, होली के रंगों में सराबोर देश-विदेश

2 मार्च 2018

Holi 2018 highlights holi celebration across india colours of holi pictures of holi
India News

देशभर में खूब जम के मनाई गई होली, विदेशियों ने भी जम कर लिया रंग का मजा

3 मार्च 2018

महिला दिवस
India News

International Women's Day: महिलाओं के अलग-अलग अवतारों को पेश करती यह तस्वीरें

8 मार्च 2018

PM Narendra Modi Meet canadian pm Justin Trudeau's family members at Rashtrapati Bhawan
India News

तस्वीरेंः भारत आने के छठे दिन कनाडाई प्रधानमंत्री त्रूदो से कुछ यूं मिले PM मोदी 

24 फरवरी 2018

किसान आंदोलन
India News

किसान आंदोलन: चलते-चलते पत्थर हुए पैर, तस्वीरें देखकर समझ पाएंगे दर्द

12 मार्च 2018

करन आचार्य, फोटो डिजाइनर

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.