Devotees are offering prayers to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

शिवमय हुआ पूरा देश, मंदिरों में पूजा-अर्चना के लिए उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 09:02 AM IST
महाशिवरात्री के मौके पर मंदिरों में उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़
1 of 9
आज पूरा देश महाशिवरात्रि का पर्व बड़े ही हर्षोल्लास के साथ मना रहा है। भगवान भोलेनाथ को जल, बेलपत्र, फल आदि चढ़ाने और उनके दर्शनों के लिए सुबह से ही भक्त मंदिरों के बाहर खड़े हुए हैं। वैसे तो शिवरात्री हर महीने आती है लेकिन महाशिवरात्री साल में केवल एक बार आती है। इस दिन का महत्व ज्यादा इसलिए भी है क्योंकि कहा जाता है कि आज के ही दिन भगवान शिव और माता पार्वती का विवाह हुआ था। शिवभक्त इस दिन व्रत रखकर अपने आराध्य की पूजा करके उनसे आशीर्वाद प्राप्त करते हैं। 
maha shivratri devotees lord shiva prayers trimbakeshwar bhimashankar महाशिवरात्रि महाशिवरात्रि 2019 भगवान शिव
mahashivratri
महाशिवरात्री के मौके पर मंदिरों में उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़
शिवखोरी मंदिर
त्र्यंबकेश्वर महादेव
शिवालय मंदिर
भीमशंकर महादेव
गौरी शंकर मंदिर
औगढ़नाथ मंदिर
दूधेश्वर नाथ मंदिर
बाबुलनाथ मंदिर
