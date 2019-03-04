बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शिवमय हुआ पूरा देश, मंदिरों में पूजा-अर्चना के लिए उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 09:02 AM IST
आज पूरा देश महाशिवरात्रि का पर्व बड़े ही हर्षोल्लास के साथ मना रहा है। भगवान भोलेनाथ को जल, बेलपत्र, फल आदि चढ़ाने और उनके दर्शनों के लिए सुबह से ही भक्त मंदिरों के बाहर खड़े हुए हैं। वैसे तो शिवरात्री हर महीने आती है लेकिन महाशिवरात्री साल में केवल एक बार आती है। इस दिन का महत्व ज्यादा इसलिए भी है क्योंकि कहा जाता है कि आज के ही दिन भगवान शिव और माता पार्वती का विवाह हुआ था। शिवभक्त इस दिन व्रत रखकर अपने आराध्य की पूजा करके उनसे आशीर्वाद प्राप्त करते हैं।
