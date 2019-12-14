शहर चुनें

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून : असम से शुरू हुए विरोध की चपेट में आया पूरा देश, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 07:38 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल के संतरागाछी में प्रदर्शनकारियों के सामने सुरक्षा बल
पश्चिम बंगाल के संतरागाछी में प्रदर्शनकारियों के सामने सुरक्षा बल - फोटो : PTI
नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक के खिलाफ असम पिछले कई दिनों से सुलग रहा है। समूचे असम में इंटरनेट सेवाओं पर रोक 16 दिसंबर तक बढ़ चुकी है। गुवाहाटी में शनिवार को कर्फ्यू में ढील दी गई। मगर असम से जो चिंगारी भड़की, वो मेघालय, त्रिपुरा होते हुए बंगाल तक पहुंच गई। यहां तक दिल्ली, बिहार, बंगलूरू भी इससे अछूते नहीं रहे। तस्वीरों में देखें दिनभर देश में कैसे सुलगती रही विरोध की आग...
 
पश्चिम बंगाल के संतरागाछी में प्रदर्शनकारियों के सामने सुरक्षा बल
पश्चिम बंगाल के संतरागाछी में प्रदर्शनकारियों के सामने सुरक्षा बल - फोटो : PTI
