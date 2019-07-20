शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   Anandi Ben Patel first women CM of Gujarat and new Governor of Uttar Pradesh

बचपन से ही साहस का परिचय देने वाली आनंदी बेन पटेल का ऐसा रहा है राजनीतिक सफर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 20 Jul 2019 03:54 PM IST
आनंदीबेन पटेल
1 of 7
आनंदीबेन पटेल - फोटो : Twitter
सालों पहले गुजरात के मोहिनाबा कन्या विद्यालय की दो छात्राओं को नर्मदा नदी में डूबने से बचाने के लिए एक वीर युवती ने बिना सोचे समझे उफनती नदी में छलांग लगा दी और डूबती हुई लड़कियों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लाई थी। इस साहस के लिए उस युवती को जब गुजरात सरकार की ओर से 'वीरता पुरस्कार' से सम्मानित किया जा रहा था, तब तक किसी ने नहीं सोचा था कि भविष्य में उसका नाम देश की बड़ी राजनीतिक हस्तियों में शामिल होगा। यह युवती कोई और नहीं बल्कि आनंदी बेन पटेल थीं जिन्होंने भारतीय राजनीति में अपनी मजबूती का लोहा मनवाया है। 

साल 2018 से मध्यप्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ की राज्यपाल रहीं आनंदी बेन पटेल को शनिवार को उत्तर प्रदेश की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई। आइए जानते हैं कौन हैं आनंदी बेन पटेल और कैसा रहा है उनका अब तक का राजनीतिक सफर-
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
anandi ben patel आनंदीबेन पटेल up new governor new governors appointed uttar pradesh news bihar new governor mp new governor west bengal new governor
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

बाढ़ (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बाढ़ से हाहाकार : मरने वालों की संख्या 100 के करीब, तस्वीरों में देखें देश के हालात

18 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

ट्विटर पर साड़ी ट्रेंडिंग में प्रियंका गांधी भी हुईं शामिल, शेयर की शादी की तस्वीर

17 जुलाई 2019

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
मुंबई में इमारत गिरी
India News

दर्दनाक : मुंबई में चार मंजिला इमारत के मलबे में दबीं 40 से ज्यादा जिंदगी, इस तरह निकाला जा रहा

16 जुलाई 2019

Mumbai Dongri Building Collapse
India News

मुंबई 'हादसों का शहर' : इस शहर में बिल्डिंग गिरने के 10 बड़े हादसे

16 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
संसद में सफाई अभियान का दूसरा दिन
India News

संसद में सफाई अभियान का दूसरा दिन, लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ने सांसदों से किया ये अनुरोध

14 जुलाई 2019

स्वास्तिका दत्ता (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बंगाली अभिनेत्री स्वास्तिका के साथ उबर ड्राइवर की बदसलूकी, गाली देते हुए किया ये गलत काम

11 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in India News

मिमि चक्रवर्ती और नुसरत जहां
India News

कपड़ों पर ट्रोल होने के बाद नए अंदाज में संसद पहुंचीं मिमी चक्रवर्ती और नुसरत जहां

25 जून 2019

नुसरत जहां-निखिल जैन
India News

तृणमूल सांसद और अभिनेत्री नुसरत जहां ने तुर्की में निखिल जैन संग लिए सात फेरे

20 जून 2019

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
विज्ञापन
Narendra Modi dinner party
India News

प्रधानमंत्री की डिनर पार्टी: जानिए कौन-कौन सांसद हुआ शामिल और किस नेता ने किया किनारा

21 जून 2019

Surya Grahan 2019 Timing 2nd July, Today Surya Grahan Kab Padega Date Time Online in India
India News

पूर्ण सूर्य ग्रहण आज: भारत में समय से लेकर ऑनलाइन देखने तक, जानिए 5 खास बातें

2 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
विक्रम बत्रा
India News

'ये दिल मांगे मोर': कारगिल के हीरो परमवीर 'शेरशाह' की 20वीं पुण्यतिथि आज

7 जुलाई 2019

संसद का पहला सत्र आज से शुरू
India News

तस्वीरें: 17वीं लोकसभा का पहला दिन, पहली बार संसद इस अंदाज में पहुंचे सांसद

17 जून 2019

सन्नी देओल
India News

लोकसभा में दूसरे दिन भी सांसदों का शपथ ग्रहण, सन्नी देओल ने कहा, 'भारत माता की जय'

18 जून 2019

बजट 2019
India News

वित्त मंत्री के पिटारे में किसके लिए क्या-क्या... एक क्लिक में जानिए सबकुछ

5 जुलाई 2019

संजीव भट्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कौन हैं बर्खास्त आईपीएस संजीव भट्ट, जिन्हें अदालत ने सुनाई उम्रकैद की सजा

20 जून 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

17वीं लोकसभा का पहला संसदीय सत्र शुरू पर नहीं दिखेंगे ये दिग्गज नेता

17 जून 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस
India News

तस्वीरें: योग का ऐसा जुनून कहीं देखा है, आईटीबीपी के घोड़े और खोजी कुत्ते भी कर रहे योगासन

21 जून 2019

मुंबई में बारिश की वजह से हालात
India News

आसमान से बरसती आग के बीच कहीं सुकून की बारिश तो कहीं बरसी आफत, देखिए तस्वीरें

2 जुलाई 2019

जेपी नड्डा, नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह
India News

भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा पर नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह क्यों करते हैं इतना भरोसा!

18 जून 2019

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला
India News

ओम बिड़ला: छात्रसंघ चुनाव से लोकसभा अध्यक्ष तक, ऐसी रही सियासी यात्रा

19 जून 2019

चक्रवाती तूफान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'वायु' ही नहीं, इन तूफानों ने भी भारत में बरपाया है कहर, अकेले 'भोला' ने ली थी पांच लाख जानें

12 जून 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस 2019
India News

तस्वीरें: 'पानी से लेकर पहाड़' तक, दुनियाभर में मना योग का जश्न

21 जून 2019

आनंदीबेन पटेल
आनंदीबेन पटेल - फोटो : Twitter
anandiben patel
anandiben patel - फोटो : pti
anandiben patel
anandiben patel
आनंदीबेन पटेल
आनंदीबेन पटेल
आनंदीबेन पटेल
आनंदीबेन पटेल - फोटो : self
आनंदीबेन पटेल
आनंदीबेन पटेल
आनंदीबेन पटेल
आनंदीबेन पटेल - फोटो : SELF
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Tik-Tok पर आपत्तिजनक वीडियो शेयर कर बुरा फंसे एजाज खान, अब पत्नी ने दिया बड़ा बयान

बिग बॉस के पूर्व कंटेस्टेंट एजाज खान को टिक टॉक पर विवादित वीडियो की वजह से मुंबई साइबर क्राइम पुलिस ने 18 जुलाई गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। वहीं अब एजाज खान की पत्नी का बयान सामने आया हैं जिसमें उन्होंने इसे पूरे घटनाक्रम को साजिश बताया है।

20 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:32

10 फुट का किंग कोबरा और समंदर से बाहर आ गईं व्हेल मछलियां

20 जुलाई 2019

सितारे 5:26

रोहित शेट्टी और अनु मलिक को याद आया बचपन, रोहित को बनना था कंडक्टर तो अनु मलिक को मिला किसी का साथ

20 जुलाई 2019

अर्जुन 1:15

‘अर्जुन पटियाला’ का प्रमोशन, दिखा दिलजीत और कृति का बिंदास अंदाज

20 जुलाई 2019

राज्यपाल 3:00

कई राज्यों के बदले गए राज्यपाल, आनंदीबेन यूपी तो आरएन रवि नागालैंड के राज्यपाल नियुक्त

20 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited