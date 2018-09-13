शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
13 सितंबर-दिल्ली में आज ही के दिन हुए थे चार जगहों पर बम धमाके,जानिए आज का इतिहास

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 13 Sep 2018 01:16 PM IST
आज का इतिहास
1 of 17

साल के नौवें महीने का यह 13वां दिन दरअसल साल का 256वॉ दिन है और साल पूरा होने में अभी 109 दिन बाकी हैं। आज का यह दिन देश के इतिहास में आतंकवाद की एक बड़ी घटना के साथ दर्ज है । भारत के साथ दुनिया में आज के दिन की बड़ी घटनायें सामने आई। आईए नजर डालते हैं उन ऐतिहासिक घटनाओं पर।
विज्ञापन
PM Modi
India News

तस्वीरें: 29 राज्यों में विसर्जित होंगे वाजपेयी की अस्थियों के 36 कलश

22 अगस्त 2018

आज का इतिहास
दिल्ली बम विस्फोट 2008
अल अजिजिया
मिगेल प्रिमो डे रिवेरा
शहीद जतिन्द्र दास
भारत-पाक बंटवारा
पटेल निजाम के साथ
अल्बानिया
गीतकार अंजान
विश्वनाथन आनंद
ओसामा बिन लादेन
गाजा पट्टी
इब्सा सम्मेलन
बृहस्पति से बड़ा ग्रह
दिल्ली में 30 मिनट पर तीन स्थानों पर चार बम विस्फोट।
इसरो-नासा का अभियान असफल
तालिबान आतंकवादियों का वाणिज्य दूतावास पर हमला
