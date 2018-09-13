बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
13 सितंबर-दिल्ली में आज ही के दिन हुए थे चार जगहों पर बम धमाके,जानिए आज का इतिहास
वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 13 Sep 2018 01:16 PM IST
साल के नौवें महीने का यह 13वां दिन दरअसल साल का 256वॉ दिन है और साल पूरा होने में अभी 109 दिन बाकी हैं। आज का यह दिन देश के इतिहास में आतंकवाद की एक बड़ी घटना के साथ दर्ज है । भारत के साथ दुनिया में आज के दिन की बड़ी घटनायें सामने आई। आईए नजर डालते हैं उन ऐतिहासिक घटनाओं पर।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5b9a15e4867a557f23345cbf","slug":"13-september-delhi-face-off-with-bomb-blast-at-four-places-know-today-s-history","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947,\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.