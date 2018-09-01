शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Humour ›   Rain Funny Photo Hillarious Ways People Cope With Water logging And Heavy Downpour

चाचा चौधरी से भी तेज चलता है इन लोगों का दिमाग, तस्वीरें देखेंगे तो मान जाएंगे

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 01 Sep 2018 04:08 PM IST
Funny Photo
1 of 11
भइया, हम तो बचपन से ही बाढ़ तैरकर आते-जाते रहे हैं। इससे हमारा कुछ नहीं बिगड़ेगा। मगर इस दुपहिया तो विदेशी है ना! 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
rain funny photo water logging funny wallpaper

Recommended

Funny photo
Humour

इन 13 तस्वीरों को देखकर सिर पकड़ लेगें, बगल वाले से पूछेंगे 'यार ये कैसे हुआ'

29 अगस्त 2018

Cool Photos
Humour

इंसान के पास दिमाग हो तो वो कुछ भी खूबसूरत बना सकता है, 18 तस्वीरें हैं सबूत

25 अगस्त 2018

Joke
Humour

आखिर लड़के राखी बंधवाने के नाम पर चिढ़ते क्यों हैं?

26 अगस्त 2018

Accurate Timing pics
Humour

परफेक्ट टाइमिंग के साथ खींची गई है ये 14 तस्वीरें, देखकर आपकी आंखें न चौंधियां जाएं तो कहना

27 अगस्त 2018

viral pics
Humour

16 ऐसी तस्वीरें जिन्हें देखकर आप भी कहेंगे ये तो किसी और ग्रह पर खींची गई हैं...

20 अगस्त 2018

Funny photo
Humour

आंखों को अटपटी लेकिन दिमाग को चटपटी लगेंगी ये 17 तस्वीरें, दिमाग किनारे रख कर देखें

22 अगस्त 2018

More in Humour

viral pic
Humour

ये अजीबोगरीब तस्वीरें कहीं आपके दिमाग की बत्ती न बुझा दें, देखकर इन चीजों से बना लेंगे दूरियां 

16 अगस्त 2018

Funny Photo
Humour

लड़कों का एक हॉस्टल ऐसा, जहां इंटरनेट और वाइफ मुफ्त में उपलब्ध है!

2 अगस्त 2018

lazy people
Humour

इस 1 दिन यहां जुट जाते हैं दुनियाभर के आलसी लोग, बिस्तर लेकर सड़कों पर सोते हैं

21 अगस्त 2018

weird Fashion
Humour

इनके स्टाइल सेंस के आगे बॉलीवुड भी है फेल, यकीन ना हो तो देख लें ये तस्वीरें

7 अगस्त 2018

Anushka Sharma
Humour

'सुई धागा' के इस सीन की वजह से अनुष्का शर्मा ट्रोल, लपेटे में विराट कोहली भी

15 अगस्त 2018

Internet Sensation
Humour

'डांसिंग अंकल' के बाद अब 'गली ब्वॉय' ने डांस किया धांसू, हंसते-हंसते निकल आएंगे आंसू

5 अगस्त 2018

face
Humour

10 एक्सीडेंटल तस्वीरें जिन्हें देखकर आखों पर विश्वास करना होगा मुश्किल, आप भी इनसे खा सकते हैं धोखा

4 अगस्त 2018

Whatsapp
Humour

बाबूजी और जेम्स बॉन्ड के बाद अब WhatsApp भी होगा संस्कारी, हो सकता है यह बदलाव

3 अगस्त 2018

Cat Day
Humour

फोटो खिंचवाते वक्त अजीब चेहरा बना लेती हैं इन एक्ट्रेसेज की बिल्लियां, देखते ही छूट जाएगी हंसी

8 अगस्त 2018

Humor pics
Humour

आंखों के सामने जब आ जाएं ऐसी तस्वीरें तो कैसे कोई खुद को हंसने से रोक ले

2 अगस्त 2018

Funny Photo
Funny Photo
Funny Photo
Funny Photo
Funny Photo
Funny Photo
Funny Photo
Funny Photo
Funny Photo
Funny Photo
Funny Photo

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.