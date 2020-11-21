शहर चुनें
पप्पू का जवाब सुन टीचर हुए बेहोश, पढ़िए मजेदार जोक्स

Updated Sat, 21 Nov 2020 03:07 PM IST
Jokes
1 of 5
Jokes - फोटो : social media
जिस तरह अच्छी हवा, अच्छा खानपान किसी भी इंसान के सेहतमंद रहने के लिए जरूरी होता है, उसी प्रकार आपकी हंसी भी आपको स्वस्थ रखने में अहम भूमिका निभाती है। अगर आप सुबह-शाम हंसने की आदत डाल लें तो कोई भी बीमारी, चाहे मानसिक हो या शारीरिक आपके पास भी नहीं आएगी। इसीलिए हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसे मजेदार चुटकुले लेकर आए हैं, जिन्हें पढ़ने के बाद आप हंसते-हंसते लोटपोट हो जाएंगे। तो चलिए शुरू करते हैं हंसने-हंसाने का ये सिलसिला...

------------------------------------------

अध्यापक - मैं जो पूछूं, उसका जवाब फटाफट देना। 

छात्र - जी सर...

अध्यापक - भारत की राजधानी बताओ? 

छात्र - फटाफट...
इस पर टीचर गुस्सा हो गए। 

छात्र - आपने ही तो कहा था कि जो पूछूं, जवाब फटाफट देना।

 

humour teacher student jokes best jokes in hindi best comedy jokes in hindi

Jokes
Jokes
Jokes
Jokes
Jokes
