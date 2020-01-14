कई सुपरहिट गीत गा चुकीं अनुराध पौंडवाल ने फिल्मों में गाना क्यों छोड़ा? खास इंटरव्यू में खोले राज

{"_id":"5e1d5e2b8ebc3e87a6341ef2","slug":"famous-bollywood-singer-anuradha-paudwal-special-interview-she-perform-gorakhpur-mahotsav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0917\u0940\u0924 \u0917\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0927 \u092a\u094c\u0902\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e? \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अनुराधा पौडवाल (फाइल फोटो)।
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e1d5e2b8ebc3e87a6341ef2","slug":"famous-bollywood-singer-anuradha-paudwal-special-interview-she-perform-gorakhpur-mahotsav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0917\u0940\u0924 \u0917\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0927 \u092a\u094c\u0902\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e? \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो।
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e1d5e2b8ebc3e87a6341ef2","slug":"famous-bollywood-singer-anuradha-paudwal-special-interview-she-perform-gorakhpur-mahotsav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0917\u0940\u0924 \u0917\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0927 \u092a\u094c\u0902\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e? \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अनुराधा पौडवाल (फाइल फोटो)।
{"_id":"5e1d5e2b8ebc3e87a6341ef2","slug":"famous-bollywood-singer-anuradha-paudwal-special-interview-she-perform-gorakhpur-mahotsav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0917\u0940\u0924 \u0917\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0927 \u092a\u094c\u0902\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e? \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अनुराधा पौडवाल (फाइल फोटो)।