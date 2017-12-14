बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Divyanka Tripathi की तरह दिखना है खूबसूरत तो अपनाएं ये 3 ब्यूटी स्टेप्स
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 02:37 PM IST
टीवी जगत में अपनी अदाकारी से लाखों दिलों को अपना बनाने वाली Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya खूबसूरत दमकती स्किन की मल्लिका हैं। उम्र में 32 का शतक लगा चुकी दिव्यांका ग्लोइंग स्किन के मामले में आज भी कई बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं को मात देती नजर आती हैं।
आइए जानते हैं हुस्न की ये मल्लिका मेकअप के कौन से वो 3 स्टेप का जादू चलाकर खुद को इतना मेंटेन रखती हैं।
पढ़ें- शादी में दुल्हन अपना रहीं अनुष्का जैसा लुक, कम मेकअप और हैवी ज्वैलरी
