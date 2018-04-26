शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   tv serial actor nakul mehta wife is so beautiful see the new bold pics here

टीवी सीरियल के इस सुपरहिट एक्टर की बीवी है इतनी बोल्ड एंड ब्यूटीफुल, काम जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 26 Apr 2018 01:00 PM IST
Nakul Mehta
1 of 9
स्टार प्लस अपने हर सीरियल में खूबसूरत किरदारों और उनके फैशन स्टाइल से पहचाना जाता है। जहां हर मेल किरदार दिखने में बहुत हैंडसम है तो वहीं लीड रोल में नजर आने वाली एक्ट्रेसेस भी किसी बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस से सुंदरता में कम नहीं होती हैं। लेकिन बात करें टीवी सीरियल के सुपरहिट एक्टर नकुल मेहता की खूबसूरत पत्नी की तो वह भी किसी एक्ट्रेस से कम नहीं हैं...तो आइए जानते हैं इनके बारे में...

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
nakul mehta tv serial actor nakul's wife star puls tv serial

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Nia Sharma new web series trailer had been released

टीवी की फेमस बहू ने एक बार फिर वेब सीरीज में दिखाया बोल्ड अंदाज, फैंस भी हैरान

26 अप्रैल 2018

Divyanka and Ekta Kapoor
Bollywood

''वीरे दी वेडिंग' की वजह से ट्रोल हुईं दिव्यांका, एकता कपूर के बचाव में दिया था ऐसा जवाब

26 अप्रैल 2018

Hina Khan
Television

हिना खान ने उतारा ग्लैमर का चोला, अब पाकिस्तान तक से मिल रहे ऐसे कमेंट्स

26 अप्रैल 2018

shilpa shinde, vikas gupta,
Television

शिल्पा शिंदे के अश्लील वीडियो की सच्चाई सामने आने पर विकास गुप्ता ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कही यह बात

26 अप्रैल 2018

निया शर्मा
Television

बिना फिटिंग की ड्रेस पहन इवेंट में पहुंच गई ये एक्ट्रेस, एडजस्ट करने में हो गया ये हाल

26 अप्रैल 2018

amita
Television

श्रीदेवी के बाद एक और एक्ट्रेस ने दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, बुआ और दादी के किरदार ने किया था फेमस

25 अप्रैल 2018

More in Television

vJiji Maa

एक सीन के दौरान बुरी तरह झुलसा इन टीवी स्टार्स का चेहरा, महीने भर लटक सकती है शूटिंग

25 अप्रैल 2018

Web Series
Television

इन 17 एक्ट्रेसेस ने टीवी से की थी शुरुआत, फेमस होने के लिए कर दी बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें पार

23 अप्रैल 2018

Hina Khan
Television

Bigg Boss के 4 महीने बाद हिना खान को मिला फिल्म का ऑफर, सपना चौधरी से रह गई हैं काफी पीछे

26 अप्रैल 2018

Reena Agarwal

कुत्ते के काटने की वजह से TV एक्ट्रेस का चेहरा हो गया खराब, मेकर्स के इस फैसले से डूब सकता है करियर मेकर्स के इस फैसले से डूब सकता है करियर

26 अप्रैल 2018

Adult Star
Television

विदेशी नहीं इंडियन्स हैं ये 10 फेमस फीमेल एडल्ट स्टार्स, बोल्ड 'राखी' का नाम भी है शामिल

20 अप्रैल 2018

shweta tiwari daughter palak photo troll for lips give perfect reply
Television

शेयर तस्वीर में होठों को लेकर सवाल उठे तो श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी ने यूजर्स को दे डाला करारा जवाब

24 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा और प्रीति सिमोस
Television

कपिल ने एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड पर लगाए बेहद गंभीर आरोप, कहा- 'शो पर इस काम के लेती थी पैसे'

20 अप्रैल 2018

Dara Singh
Television

'रामायण' में हनुमान के रोल की दारा सिंह ने ली थी इतनी फीस, आज भी बराबरी नहीं कर पाते ये एक्टर्स

19 अप्रैल 2018

दिव्यांका और विवेक
Television

VIDEO: पति की हरकतों से तंग आकर दिव्यांका ने उठाया ऐसा कदम, विवेक को लग गई 'हरी मिर्ची'

23 अप्रैल 2018

Teena Dutta
Television

न्यूड मॉडल की पीठ पर बैठकर इस एक्ट्रेस ने करवाया फोटोशूट, इस सीरियल से रातोंरात हुई थी सुपरहिट

22 अप्रैल 2018

हिना खान और शिल्पा शिंदे
Television

शिल्पा शिंदे के LEAK वीडियो का असली सच अब आया सामने, हिना खान ने भी जड़े गंभीर आरोप

22 अप्रैल 2018

choreographer geeta maa was upset with the lizard prank quit the shoot and left the set
Television

गीता मां पर भारी पड़ गया ये मजाक, शो के बीच में लगीं चिल्लानें और फिर जो हुआ वह सोच भी नहीं सकते आप

20 अप्रैल 2018

actress nikita dutta statement about delhi and noida mumbai is more safe
Television

रेप की बढ़ती घटनाओं से इतना डर गईं ये एक्ट्रेस, दिल्ली-नोएडा के बारे में दे डाला बड़ा बयान

22 अप्रैल 2018

Rashmi Desai
Television

भोजपुरी की बी-ग्रेड फिल्में करने पर मजबूर हुई थी यह एक्ट्रेस, आज है छोटे पर्दे की बड़ी स्टार

20 अप्रैल 2018

Kajol
Television

काजोल की बेस्ट फ्रेंड बनकर आज तक पछता रही है यह टीवी एक्ट्रेस, ठुकरानी पड़ी बड़ी फिल्में

20 अप्रैल 2018

हिना खान
Television

हिना खान से लेकर अंकिता लोखंडे तक, टीवी की ये 5 बहुएं जो एक ही सीरियल में आईं नजर

20 अप्रैल 2018

Nakul Mehta
jankee
jankee
jankee
jankee
jankee
jankee
jankee
jankee

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.