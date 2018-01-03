Download App
Bigg Boss 11: ये 5 बातें विकास गुप्ता को बनाती हैं शो का असली विनर, पढेंगे तो जानेंगे ये सच

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 07:52 PM IST
बिग बॉस 11 में मास्टरमाइंड विकास गुप्ता का अबतक का सफर काफी पेचीदा रहा है। घर में अकेले वही है जो खेल को अपने तरीके से खेल रहे हैं। अगर हम विकास को गेम चेंजर कहे तो कोई चौंकाने वाली बात नहीं होगी। चलिए आपको बताते हैं विकास का बिग बॉस का सफर....
