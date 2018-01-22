बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विनर बनने के एक हफ्ते बाद शिल्पा ने विकास की खोली पोल, बोलीं 'पहले से तैयार कर ली थी स्क्रिप्ट'
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 07:24 PM IST
बिग बॉस सीजन 11 भले ही खत्म हो चुका है लेकिन कंटेस्टेंट के बीच में छिड़ी जंग आज भी उनका पीछा कर रही हैं। हाल ही में शो के कुछ कंटेस्टेंट एक शो में पहुंचे और जमकर मस्ती की। इसके बाद ही विनर की ट्रॉफी जीत चुकीं शिल्पा शिंदे ने विकास गुप्ता के उस झूठ का खुलासा किया है जिसे वो शो के अंदर कई बार कह चुके हैं।
