शिल्पा करेंगी विकास गुप्ता के साथ पोल डांस, फैंस इस शो में देखेंगे दोनों की केमिस्ट्री
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 01:28 PM IST
बिग बॉस शुरू होने से पहले खुद मेकर्स ने भी नहीं सोचा होगा कि शिल्पा शिंदे और विकास गुप्ता की दुश्मनी खत्म हो जाएगी। खेल के शुरुआती दिनों में हुए लड़ाई-झगड़े पहले नोकझोक तो बाद में दोस्ती में बदल गए। फिनाले तक तो दोनों ने दोबारा साथ में काम करने का वादा तक एक-दूसरे से ले लिया था। अब इस खबर को पढ़ते ही उन सभी लोगों की बांछे खिल जाएगी जो दोनों को साथ में देखना चाहते थे।
