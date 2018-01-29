अपना शहर चुनें

Bigg Boss: शिल्पा शिंदे के बाद अब ये कंटेस्टेंट बना शो का विनर, पहली बार अलग फॉर्मेट से खेला गया खेल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 11:34 AM IST
Rapper Chandan Shetty winner of the bigg boss 5 kannad winner
टीवी इंडस्ट्री में बिग बॉस सबसे ज्यादा पॉपुलर रियलिटी शो है। अभी तक बिग बॉस हिंदी और बिग बॉस तमिल चर्चा में बना हुआ था। लेकिन अब बिग बॉस कन्नड़ सीजन 5 अपने विनर के साथ सुर्खियों में आ गया है। कल इसका ग्रांड फिनाले था।
