Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी, हितेन के बाद अब कौन सा कंटेस्टेंट होगा घर से बेघर, अभी से जान लें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
Priyank Sharma and Love Tyagi has nominated in this week in bigg boss house{"_id":"5a41fc424f1c1b193e8baf85","slug":"priyank-sharma-and-love-tyagi-has-nominated-in-this-week-in-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940, \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u093e \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930, \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस के सीजन 11 में इस सप्ताह कौन सा कंटेस्टेंट आउट होगा, इसका खुलासा अभी से हो गया है। हितेन और अर्शी के बाद ये कंटेस्टेंट भी विकास गुप्ता का करीबी माना जा रहा है, जी हां, आपका अंदाजा सही है कि हम किस कंटेस्टेंट की बात कर रहे हैं। जानिए आगे की स्लाइड में पूरा मामला..
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.