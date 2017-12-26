Download App
Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले वीक से पहले चौकाने वाली एंट्री, टॉप में पहुंच जाएगी शो की TRP

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 12:32 PM IST
Twist in Bigg Boss 11 all contestant family members to join the show as padosi

बिग बॉस 11 का 13वां हफ्ता चल रहा है ऐसे में घर पर बने रहने की होड़ खतरनाक मोड़ पर आ गई हैं। सभी कंटेस्टेंट जहां अब केवल अपने लिए खेल रहे हैं तो वहीं एक एक करके दोस्ती की बलि दी जा रही हैं। लेकिन आज घर में एक कुछ ऐसे लोग रहने आएंगे जो बाकी घरवालों के 12 बजाएंगे और ये कोई और नहीं बल्कि कंटेस्टेंट के रिश्तेदार ही होंगे।

