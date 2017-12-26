Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले वीक से पहले चौकाने वाली एंट्री, टॉप में पहुंच जाएगी शो की TRP
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
Twist in Bigg Boss 11 all contestant family members to join the show as padosi {"_id":"5a41e7ef4f1c1b96698bb2b4","slug":"twist-in-bigg-boss-11-all-contestant-family-members-to-join-the-show-as-padosi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u092b\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u094b \u0915\u0940 TRP","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस 11 का 13वां हफ्ता चल रहा है ऐसे में घर पर बने रहने की होड़ खतरनाक मोड़ पर आ गई हैं। सभी कंटेस्टेंट जहां अब केवल अपने लिए खेल रहे हैं तो वहीं एक एक करके दोस्ती की बलि दी जा रही हैं। लेकिन आज घर में एक कुछ ऐसे लोग रहने आएंगे जो बाकी घरवालों के 12 बजाएंगे और ये कोई और नहीं बल्कि कंटेस्टेंट के रिश्तेदार ही होंगे।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.