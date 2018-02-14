बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शादी पर सवाल उठाए तो शिल्पा ने अर्शी को बताया था झूठी, अब 'नागिन' ने किया पलटवार
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 05:38 PM IST
बिग बॉस सीजन 11 भले ही खत्म हो गया हो लेकिन शिल्पा शिंदे और अर्शी खान की लड़ाई अभी भी बरकरार है। खबर है कि एक इंटरव्यू में अर्शी खान ने बताया था कि शिल्पा शिंदे कभी शादी नहीं करेंगी लेकिन शिल्पा ने अर्शी के इस बयान के बाद उन्हें झूठा बताया है जिस पर एक बार फिर अर्शी पलटवार किया है।
