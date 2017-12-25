Download App
आपका शहर Close

Bigg Boss 11: नॉमीनेशन में दो कंटेस्टेंट हैं सेफ, ये होगा नॉमीनेट, इस टास्क में होगा फैसला

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-written by: अरविंद

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 04:37 PM IST
nomination task to save for this week in bigg boss 11

शो अपने आखिरी पड़ाव पर चल रहा है और नॉक आउट का दौर भी शुरु हो गया है। ऐसे में बिग बॉस ने भी शो को और एंटरटेनिंग बनाने के लिए तेजी दिखानी शुरू कर दी है। बता दें कि घरवालों को एक ऐसा टास्क दिया गया है जिसमें वे फंसते नजर आ रहे हैं। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

nomination task salman khan bigg boss bigg boss 11 More ...

आज का मुद्दा

RK नगर सीट पर दिनाकरन की जीत, बोले- 2 महीने में गिरेगी तमिलनाडु सरकार

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran Set big win in RK Nagar bypoll

Most Viewed

Bigg Boss 11: बातों-बातों में सलमान ने किया विनर का खुलासा, बोले- 'ये ले जाएगा ट्रॉफी'

salman khan secretly disclose the winner of bigg boss 11
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अर्शी के पापा को मिला अलमारी से कंडोम, शर्मिंदगी के कारण उठाया था ये कदम

Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan’s father found condom packets in her wardrobe
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी के शो से बाहर होने से हैरान हुए हितेन, कर डाला बड़ा खुलासा

bigg boss 11 hiten tejwani shocked arshi khan eliminate the house
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

Bigg Boss 11: अर्शी के शो से बाहर होने से हैरान हुए हितेन, कर डाला बड़ा खुलासा

bigg boss 11 hiten tejwani shocked arshi khan eliminate the house
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

बंदगी ने हिना से लिया ब्वॉयफ्रेंड का बदला, हितेन बोले- 'शाहरुख हूं मैं'

bandgi and hiten comments on hina and arshi khan in entertainment ki raat
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: घरवालों के सामने शिल्पा ने बोली ऐसी बात, शर्म से पानी-पानी हुए सभी

mika singh gifts to shilpa on christmas in bigg boss 11
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!