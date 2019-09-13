शहर चुनें

शांतनू और रवीना के बीच अंकों को लेकर हुई झड़प, उर्वशी ढोलकिया के बाद अब वो भी बोले हो रहा है पक्षपात

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 12:13 AM IST
Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami, Raveena Tandon
1 of 4
Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami, Raveena Tandon - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
स्टार प्लस पर आने वाले शो 'नच बलिए 9' के हर एपिसोड में कोई न कोई धमाका होता ही है। शो में अब कॉम्पिटिशन काफी बढ़ गया है ऐसा प्रतीत होता है। हर जोड़ी शो में बने रहने के लिए बेहतरीन परफॉर्मेंस देने की पूरी कोशिश कर रही है। कुछ जोड़ी बाहर हो रही हैं तो कुछ वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री लेकर वापस आ रही हैं। इसी बीच जोड़ियों और जजेस के बीच झड़पें होने की भी खबरें आई हैं।
nach baliye 9 nach baliye shantanu maheshwari nityaami raveena tandon नच बलिए 9 नच बलिए शांतनू महेश्वरी नित्यामी रवीना टंडन
Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami, Raveena Tandon
Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami, Raveena Tandon - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami
Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon - फोटो : instagram
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
