शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   mohena kumari singh coronavirus health update friends sends get well soon message

कोरोना वायरस से जूझ रहीं ये अभिनेत्री, अब दोस्तों ने भेजा खास संदेश

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 04 Jun 2020 10:11 PM IST
मोहिना कुमारी सिंह
1 of 5
मोहिना कुमारी सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बॉलीवुड और टीवी के कई सितारे कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। सीरियल 'ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है' फेम अभिनेत्री और रीवा की राजकुमारी मोहिना कुमारी सिंह भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गईं। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट लिखकर अपनी हेल्थ अपडेट दी थी। अब अभिनेत्री ने दोस्तों के भेजे खास संदेश को प्रशंसकों के साथ साझा किया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला प्लस सब्सक्राइब करें और प्रीमियम एक्सपीरियंस पाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
mohena kumari mohena kumari singh
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

राजनीति
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: इस फिल्म ने कर दी प्रकाश झा के ब्रांड के साथ ‘राजनीति’, ढलान पर लुढ़के तो फिर रुक नहीं पाए

4 जून 2020

बेजुबान जानवरों ने जब पर्दे पर जीता दिल
Bollywood

जब पर्दे पर जानवरों ने अपनी अदाकारी से जीता दिल, इस फिल्म में तो हाथी की मौत पर रो पड़े थे दर्शक

4 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
CGC

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
बॉलीवुड मूवी मर्डर मिस्ट्री की फिल्में
Bollywood

जेसिका लाल हत्याकांड सहित इन पांच मर्डर मिस्ट्री पर बन चुकी हैं फिल्में, खूब बटोरी सुर्खियां

4 जून 2020

पर्यावरण दिवस 2020
Bollywood

हिंदी सिनेमा ने 50 साल में खूब समझाए पर्यावरण से प्रेम के ये सबक, टिड्डियों का ये हमला देखा था क्या!

4 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

शबाना आजमी, बासु चटर्जी, अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

बासु चटर्जी के निधन पर पर उमड़ा आंसुओं का सैलाब, अमिताभ बच्चन- शबाना आजमी सहित इन सितारों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

4 जून 2020

हथिनी की मौत पर फूटा टीवी सितारों का गुस्सा
Television

गर्भवती हथिनी की मौत पर फूटा टीवी सितारों का गुस्सा, लोगों से भी मांगी इस तरह मदद

4 जून 2020

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
CGC

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
विज्ञापन
जानवरों पर फिल्माए गाने
Bollywood

'एक जानवर की जान आज इंसानों ने ली है, चुप क्यों है संसार...', 'हाथी मेरे साथी' का ये गाना आपको रुला देगा

4 जून 2020

सुमीत व्यास, एकता कौल
Bollywood

'वीरे दी वेडिंग' के एक्टर सुमीत व्यास के घर गूंजीं किलकारियां, पत्नी एकता ने दिया बेटे को जन्म

4 जून 2020

शबाना आजमी, जावेद अख्तर
Bollywood

पलायन पर बोलीं शबाना आजमी, 'मुंबई तीन चौथाई बाहर के लोगों की, जो शहर छोड़कर जा रहे वे भी हम जैसे ही हैं...'

4 जून 2020

बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटी किड्स किस स्कूल में पढ़ते हैं
Bollywood

आराध्या बच्चन से लेकर करिश्मा कपूर के बच्चों तक, इस स्कूल में पढ़ते हैं बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के बच्चे, फीस सुनकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

4 जून 2020

प्रियमणि
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में 'मैदान' मारने को प्रियमणि ने कसी कमर, जन्मदिन पर देखिए उनके ये पांच दमदार किरदार

4 जून 2020

अनुपम खेर और दिलीप कुमार
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: जब दिलीप कुमार से मिलने जबरन पार्टी में घुसे अनुपम खेर, अमर उजाला को सुनाया पूरा किस्सा

4 जून 2020

अनिल अंबानी, टीना अंबानी
Bollywood

Anil Ambani Birthday: एक शादी समारोह में पहली बार टीना को देख दिल दे बैठे थे अनिल अंबानी, ऐसी थी दोनों की लव स्टोरी

4 जून 2020

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

बचपन में ऐसे दिखते थे कोरोना काल के 'मसीहा' सोनू सूद, देखिए अभिनेता की अनदेखी तस्वीरें

4 जून 2020

विष्णु पुराण
Television

Vishnu Puran: असुरराज हिरण्यकश्यपु के घर जन्मा विष्णु भक्त प्रह्लाद, नारद मुनि ने उपदेश देकर किया भक्तिमार्ग में प्रवृत्त

4 जून 2020

कृष कपूर
Bollywood

कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर कृष कपूर का निधन, 28 साल की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांस

4 जून 2020

मलाइका, अरबाज खान मां के साथ
Bollywood

जब अरबाज खान के घर पहली बार गई थीं मलाइका अरोड़ा, ऐसा था माहौल, करण जौहर के शो में खोले थे दिलचस्प राज

4 जून 2020

टेलीविजन के सितारे
Television

Audi से लेकर Jaguar तक, इन टेलीविजन सितारों के पास भी हैं लग्जरी गाड़ियां, सभी की कीमत करोड़ों में

4 जून 2020

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

गर्भवती हथिनी की मौत से नाराज सितारे और अमेरिका में हिंसा पर अभय देओल का संदेश, पांच खबरें

4 जून 2020

हाथी और इंसान के रिश्ते पर बनीं बॉलीवुड फिल्में
Bollywood

जब बॉलीवुड में दिखी इंसान और हाथी के बीच सच्ची दोस्ती, गवाह हैं ये पांच फिल्में

4 जून 2020

मोहिना कुमारी सिंह
मोहिना कुमारी सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मोहिना के लिए दोस्तों का मैसेज
मोहिना के लिए दोस्तों का मैसेज - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मोहिना कुमारी सिंह
मोहिना कुमारी सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
परिवार के साथ मोहिना कुमारी सिंह
परिवार के साथ मोहिना कुमारी सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सास के साथ मोहिना कुमारी सिंह
सास के साथ मोहिना कुमारी सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited