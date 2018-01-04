Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   Luv Won the Ticket To Finale and lost in Mall Task then he will eliminated bigg boss

Bigg Boss 11: 'टिकट टू फिनाले' टास्क जीतकर भी शो से बाहर हो सकते हैं लव त्यागी, ये है असल वजह

amarujala.com-written by: अरविंद , Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 05:00 PM IST
Luv Won the Ticket To Finale and lost in Mall Task then he will eliminated bigg boss
1 of 5
बिग बॉस में इस समय घर में बचे छह कंटेस्टेंट्स की किस्मत का फैसला मुंबई के ऑर्बिट मॉल में हो रहा है। काफी संख्या में बिग बॉस के दर्शक मॉल में इकठ्ठे हुए हैं। लेकिन इस बीच लाइव वोटिंग में ये बात सामने आ रही है कि लव खतरे में हैं...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
luv tyagi vikas gutpa live voting shilpa shinde puneesh sharma bigg boss bigg boss 11 salman show

Recommended

Over rs 900 crores riding on bigg boss winner
Television

BIGG BOSS 11: लो हो गया फैसला, ये नहीं होंगी शो की विनर, 900 करोड़ का लग चुका सट्टा, ये रहे सबूत

4 जनवरी 2018

these contestants will travel to inorbit mall to live voting bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: मुंबई के इस मॉल में होगी लाइव पब्लिक वोटिंग, इन 4 कंटेस्‍टेंट की किस्मत दांव पर

4 जनवरी 2018

Love Tyagi game planed with hina on her bed in bigg boss house
Television

Bigg Boss 11: टिकट टू फिनाले जीतने के लिए फिर हिना के बिस्तर पर दिखे लव और...

4 जनवरी 2018

have you seen pinki singh sister who looks like younger sister bharti singh
Television

शादी के बाद कमजोर क्यों हुई 'कॉमेडियन भारती', सच्चाई जान लीजिए दंग रह जाओगे

4 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde ditched Hina Khan in BB Mountain task
Television

Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले से पहले शिल्पा ने खेली बड़ी चाल, विकास को निशाना बनाकर किया हिना पर वार

4 जनवरी 2018

contestants will have to win this task to get prize money again in bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: घरवालों के पास प्राइज मनी बचाने का था ये सुनहरा मौका, इस कंटेस्टेंट ने बिगाड़ा खेल

4 जनवरी 2018

More in Television

four nominated contestant will go a shopping mall for live voting from bigg boss house
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शो का सबसे बड़ा टिवस्ट लीक, एक साथ 4 कंटेस्टेंट होंगे घर से बाहर

4 जनवरी 2018

shilpa gets emotional after the Commoners vs Celebrities bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: ऐसा क्या हुआ जो फूट-फूटकर रोईं शिल्पा, पुनीश ने मांगी बात-बात पर माफी

4 जनवरी 2018

WHO WILL OUT FROM BIGG BOSS 11 THIS WEEK SEE INSIDE PHOTOS
Television

Bigg Boss 11 में अनोखा एलिमिनेशन, पिंजरे में कैद होंगे कंटेस्टेंट, INSIDE तस्वीरें लीक

4 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma gets Ticket to Finale in BB Mountain task
Television

Bigg Boss 11: विनर को पीछे छोड़ इन दो कंटेस्टेंट को मिल गया 'टिकट टू फिनाले', सलमान भी हैरान

3 जनवरी 2018

divya agarwal will host mtv reality show with ex bigg boss contestant
Television

Bigg Boss में जाकर प्रियांक से किया था ब्रेकअप, अब इस कंटेस्टेंट के साथ दिखेंगी दिव्या अग्रवाल

4 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 i am not brother anybody priyank sharma on benafsha soonawalla
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शो में बेनाफ्शा के साथ बिस्तर में सोते थे, बाहर होते ही प्रियांक ने खोली पोल

4 जनवरी 2018

Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev said i want to get back to work now
Television

रेप के आरोपी इस एक्टर को अब हो रहा पछतावा, खुलकर बताया अपना दर्द

4 जनवरी 2018

After Hina Khan Priyanka Udhwani quits Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Television

अक्षरा की देवरानी ने भी छोड़ा शो, कहा- 'भीड़ बहुत है, अब मेरे लिए कुछ नहीं बचा'

4 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 ajash dadlani and vikas gupta out from ticket to finale task
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शो में बंपर उलटफेर, मास्टरमाइंड समेत दो कंटेस्टेंट Finale से आउट

3 जनवरी 2018

Sunil Grover spoke on Kapil Sharma controversy said he will continue work with small screen for fans
Television

सुनील ग्रोवर ने कपिल शर्मा को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात, पिछले साल टूटी थी दोस्ती

4 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde says I did not like when Akash Dadlani kisses me
Television

Bigg Boss 11: अकेला पाकर शिल्पा के साथ इस कंटेस्टेंट ने कर डाली ऐसी हरकत, सुनकर चौंक गए घरवाले

3 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 Ex contestant Arshi Khan speaks about bold video
Television

नए साल पर अर्शी का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, न्यूड होकर अफरीदी के फोटो से छिपाए बॉडी पार्ट्स

1 जनवरी 2018

Shocking new from Bigg Boss 11 Puneesh and Akash Dadlani entered in Finale Week
Television

Bigg Boss 11: अब तक का सबसे बड़ा धमाका, फिनाले में पहुंचे वो 2 कंटेस्टेंट जिनकी नहीं थी उम्मीद

1 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 Three Finalists unite against akash dadlani out from ticket to finale task
Television

Bigg Boss 11: एक कंटेस्टेंट को निकालने के लिए 3 फाइनलिस्ट एकजुट, अंजाम चौंकाएगा

3 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss contestants will apeal to vote in mall first time
Television

Bigg Boss के इतिहास में पहली बार, घर के 4 कंटेस्टेंट्स बाहर जाकर मांगेंगे वोटों की भीख

4 जनवरी 2018

today will be decided ticket to finale contestants in bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: इस टास्क में ऐसे भिड़े घरवाले, सब रह गए हैरान, इन पर लटकी एविक्शन की तलवार

3 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.