Bigg Boss खत्म होते ही ये एक्स कंटेस्टेंट पहुंची दुबई, वायरल हुईं 'रासलीला' की तस्वीरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 04:33 PM IST
Bigg Boss ex contestant Monalisa shared swimsuit pictures on social media
1 of 4
बिग बॉस के दौरान शादी के बंधन में बंध चुकीं भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालीसा को कौन नहीं जानता। मोना का नाम बिग बॉस के उन कंटेस्टेंट में शुमार है जिन्होंने शो के दौरान शादी करकर सनसनी फैला दी थी। मोना की शादी को एक साल हो चुका है और उसी का जश्न मनाने के लिए वह अपने पति के साथ दुबई पहुंच गई हैं।
monalisa vikrant bigg boss 10 television

