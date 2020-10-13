Bigg Boss 14: किस वजह से सारा गुरपाल पहले ही हफ्ते हुईं बाहर? फैंस बोले- ‘शादी छुपाना पड़ा भारी’

{"_id":"5f856ba4b7103174ac400e68","slug":"bigg-boss-14-is-this-truth-behind-sara-gurpal-eviction-lying-about-her-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 14: \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0930\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930? \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u2018\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u092a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
सारा गुरपाल
- फोटो : बिग बॉस
{"_id":"5f856ba4b7103174ac400e68","slug":"bigg-boss-14-is-this-truth-behind-sara-gurpal-eviction-lying-about-her-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 14: \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0930\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930? \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u2018\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u092a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
सलमान खान, सारा गुरपाल
- फोटो : instagram: colorstv
{"_id":"5f856ba4b7103174ac400e68","slug":"bigg-boss-14-is-this-truth-behind-sara-gurpal-eviction-lying-about-her-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 14: \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0930\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930? \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u2018\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u092a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
सारा गुरपाल
- फोटो : instagram/saragurpals
{"_id":"5f856ba4b7103174ac400e68","slug":"bigg-boss-14-is-this-truth-behind-sara-gurpal-eviction-lying-about-her-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 14: \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0930\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930? \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u2018\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u092a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस 14
- फोटो : कलर्स
{"_id":"5f856ba4b7103174ac400e68","slug":"bigg-boss-14-is-this-truth-behind-sara-gurpal-eviction-lying-about-her-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 14: \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0930\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930? \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u2018\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u092a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, सारा गुरपाल
- फोटो : instagram: realsidharthshukla/saragurpals