Bigg Boss 14: किस वजह से सारा गुरपाल पहले ही हफ्ते हुईं बाहर? फैंस बोले- ‘शादी छुपाना पड़ा भारी’

एंटरनेटमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Oct 2020 02:35 PM IST
बिग बॉस 14 की कंटेस्टेंट सारा गुरपाल सोमवार प्रसारित एपिसोड में घर से बाहर हो गईं। हालांकि दर्शक और सारा के प्रशंसक उनके बेघर होने से खुश नहीं हैं। घर के कई सदस्य ये कहते पाए गए कि टास्क के दौरान निक्की तंबोली ने उन्हें चोट पहुंचाया था। अब सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा है कि मेकर्स को सारा के एक ‘झूठ’ से नाराजगी थी और इसका खामियाजा उन्हें भुगतना पड़ा।
 
