BB 13: हिमांशी के प्यार में डूबे आसिम, रश्मि से फिर भिड़े सिद्धार्थ और 'कॉलेज' से चुनेंगे कप्तान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 26 Nov 2019 07:24 PM IST
Asim Riaz,Siddharth Shukla
1 of 5
Asim Riaz,Siddharth Shukla - फोटो : social media
बिग बॉस के सीजन 13 में अब मोहब्बत का सफर शुरू हो चुका है। पारस छाबड़ा और माहिरा शर्मा के बाद सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला-शहनाज गिल और अब आसिम रियाज और हिमांशी खुराना के बीच नजदीकियां बढ़ती नजर आ रही हैं। वहीं, बीते दिन रश्मि से रोमांस कर चर्चा में आए सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के मिजाज फिर कुछ गरम दिखाई देंगे। इसके अलावा घर की कप्तानी के लिए शो में बीबी कॉलेज के नाम से टास्क होगा। 
 
bigg boss 13 bigg boss salman khan siddharth shukla shehnaz gill asim riaz himanshi khurana बिग बॉस 13 बिग बॉस सलमान खान सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला शहनाज गिल आसिम रियाज हिमांशी खुराना
Asim Riaz,Siddharth Shukla
Asim Riaz,Siddharth Shukla - फोटो : social media
Himanshi Khurana
Himanshi Khurana - फोटो : voot
Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla
Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla - फोटो : voot
bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13 - फोटो : colors tv
Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13 - फोटो : Colors TV
