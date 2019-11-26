BB 13: हिमांशी के प्यार में डूबे आसिम, रश्मि से फिर भिड़े सिद्धार्थ और 'कॉलेज' से चुनेंगे कप्तान

{"_id":"5ddd211c8ebc3e54ba582946","slug":"bigg-boss-13-asim-riaz-fall-in-love-with-himanshi-khurana-and-siddharth-shukla-fight-with-rashami","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BB 13: \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093f\u092e, \u0930\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0914\u0930 '\u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c' \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Asim Riaz,Siddharth Shukla
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5ddd211c8ebc3e54ba582946","slug":"bigg-boss-13-asim-riaz-fall-in-love-with-himanshi-khurana-and-siddharth-shukla-fight-with-rashami","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BB 13: \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093f\u092e, \u0930\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0914\u0930 '\u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c' \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Himanshi Khurana
- फोटो : voot
{"_id":"5ddd211c8ebc3e54ba582946","slug":"bigg-boss-13-asim-riaz-fall-in-love-with-himanshi-khurana-and-siddharth-shukla-fight-with-rashami","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BB 13: \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093f\u092e, \u0930\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0914\u0930 '\u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c' \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla
- फोटो : voot
{"_id":"5ddd211c8ebc3e54ba582946","slug":"bigg-boss-13-asim-riaz-fall-in-love-with-himanshi-khurana-and-siddharth-shukla-fight-with-rashami","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BB 13: \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093f\u092e, \u0930\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0914\u0930 '\u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c' \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
bigg boss 13
- फोटो : colors tv
{"_id":"5ddd211c8ebc3e54ba582946","slug":"bigg-boss-13-asim-riaz-fall-in-love-with-himanshi-khurana-and-siddharth-shukla-fight-with-rashami","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BB 13: \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093f\u092e, \u0930\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0914\u0930 '\u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c' \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Bigg Boss 13
- फोटो : Colors TV