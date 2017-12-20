Download App
Bigg Boss 11: फिर टॉप 3 कंटेस्टेंट होगा घर से OUT, मास्टरमाइंड के साथ मास्टरस्ट्रोक

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 06:59 PM IST
BIGG BOSS 11 TOP 3 CONTESTANT MAY OUT FROM SHOW

डांसर सपना चौधरी और हितेन तेजवानी के बाद इस बार फिर बिग बॉस के घर से टॉप 3 में शामिल कंटेस्टेंट आउट होने के कगार पर है। कमाल की बात ये है कि शो की टीआरपी बनाने के लिए मास्टरमाइंड के साथ ही मास्टरस्ट्रोक खेलने की तैयारी है। आगे की स्लाइड में जानिए पूरा मामला...

