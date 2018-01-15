Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   Bigg Boss 11: runner-up Hina Khan came back to home after grand finale

Bigg Boss 11: ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रॉकी के साथ घर पहुंची हिना, खोला फिनाले के बाद सलमान से बातचीत का बड़ा राज

इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 02:18 PM IST
Bigg Boss 11: runner-up Hina Khan came back to home after grand finale
1 of 5
टीवी की संस्कारी बहू वाली इमेज को तोड़ते हुए एक्ट्रेस हिना खान बिग बॉस के घर में सेकेंड रनर अप रहीं। 15 हफ्तें घर के अंदर रहने के बाद शिल्पा अब बाहर आ चुकी है। बाहर निकलने के बाद हिना ने न सिर्फ शिल्पा को फाइनल में जीत की बधाई दी बल्कि और सलमान खान से हुई बात का भी जिक्र किया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
bigg boss 11 finale shilpa shinde hina khan

Recommended

bigg boss 11 shilpa shinde relationship with these 3 male actors
Television

Bigg Boss 11: विनर शिल्पा शिंदे को इन तीन लोगों ने किया था बदनाम, आज भी बहाती हैं आंसू

15 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11: Sapna Chaudhary dance with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan can steal your heart
Television

Bigg Boss 11: सपना चौधरी की अदाओं पर लट्टू हुए सलमान-अक्षय, भरी महफिल में बोले ‘मुझसे शादी करोगी’

15 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan speaks About Her Comment On Sakshi Tanwar
Television

बिग बॉस 11 के टॉप-2 में आकर हार गईं हिना खान, साक्षी तंवर पर दिए बयान को बताया गलत

15 जनवरी 2018

Shilpa Shinde grand welcome at home after winning the Bigg Boss 11 trophy
Television

Video: Bigg Boss जीतने के बाद शिल्पा का हुआ 'स्वैग से स्वागत', घर के बाहर उमड़ी भीड़

15 जनवरी 2018

After winning the Bigg Boss 11 trophy Shilpa Shinde reveals shocking things about Vikas Gupta
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शो जीतने के बाद शिल्पा ने विकास का दिखाया असली चेहरा, खुलेआम कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

15 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 winner: Hina Khan’s fans slamshs twitter after Shilpa Shinde wins the show
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा के विजेता बनते ही सोशल मीडिया पर फूटा गुस्सा, हिना के फैंस ने जमकर कहा भला-बुरा

15 जनवरी 2018

More in Television

Shilpa Shinde won the Bigg Boss 11 trophy
Television

जीत पर शिल्पा शिंदे का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं 'टास्क ने बताया था मैं ही बनूंगी घर की Bigg Boss'

15 जनवरी 2018

Salman Khan show bigg boss 11 to get a shocking twist
Television

शिल्पा शिंदे के फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर, करोड़ों वोट मिलने के बावजूद Bigg Boss लेंगे चौंकाने वाला फैसला

15 जनवरी 2018

Winner of Bigg Boss 11 Shilpa Shinde says because of Hina Khan my game become more stronger
Television

Bigg Boss 11: जीतने के बाद शिल्पा ने खोल कर रख दिया गेम प्लान, बोलीं 'हिना की वजह से यहां तक पहुंची'

15 जनवरी 2018

big boss winners of all seasons salman khan
Television

कोई ढाबा चला रहा तो कोई बन गया नेता, जानिए क्या कर रहे हैं Bigg Boss के पिछले विजेता

15 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale: Shilpa's brother Ashutosh was pillar of strength in the outside world
Television

Bigg Boss 11: ये हैं शिल्पा शिंदे की जीत के मास्टरमाइंड, घर के बाहर से खेल रहे थे असल गेम

15 जनवरी 2018

Jyoti Kumari feels hurted for not getting invitation for Bigg boss 11 finale
Television

Bigg Boss 11: ज्योति कुमारी को सलमान ने नहीं भेजा Invitation, आखिर क्या हुई बात

15 जनवरी 2018

300 crore money riding on Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde name in betting market
Television

फिनाले से पहले Bigg Boss से आई सबसे बड़ी खबर, सलमान खान भी सुनकर हुए हैरान

14 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 shilpa will be the winner vikas and puneesh out
Television

Bigg Boss 11: पुनीश के बाद विकास हुए घर से आउट, ये कंटेस्टेंट बनीं Winner

15 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 Vikas Gupta gets eliminated, Hina khan and Shilpa shinde race for the trophy
Television

Bigg Boss 11: पुनीश के बाद अब ये कंटेस्टेंट हुआ घर से Out, सलमान खान का सपोर्ट भी नहीं बचा पाया

14 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde become emotional shared father picture on social media
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शो जीतने के बाद शिल्पा ने किया पहला ट्वीट, तस्वीर देख हो जाएंगे इमोशनल

15 जनवरी 2018

shilpa vote counting Crossed 1Million in just 3 hours and 30 minutes fastest trend ever
Television

Bigg Boss 11: OMG! चंद घंटों में इस कंटेस्टेंट को मिले 1 मिलियन से ज्यादा वोट, इसका जीतना तय

14 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 finale winner shilpa shinde 5th female contestant
Television

Bigg Boss 11: कॉलेज ड्रॉपआउट शिल्पा बनीं 5वीं फीमेल विजेता, इन 4 कंटेस्टेंट्स ने भी जीता था शो

15 जनवरी 2018

contestant Puneesh Sharma Out Of The bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: विनर बनने के काबिल था ये कंटेस्टेंट, ग्रांड फिनाले से पहले ही घर से किया गया OUT

14 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant shilpa shinde viral pictures
Television

Bigg Boss 11 की विनर शिल्पा शिंदे की तस्वीरें वायरल, पिता थे हाईकोर्ट में जज

15 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde brother Ashutosh REACTS on Hina Khan comment call girl
Television

'कॉल गर्ल' कहने पर दुखा शिल्पा के भाई का दिल, दिया ऐसा बयान हिना को जिंदगी भर होगा पछतावा

14 जनवरी 2018

hina khan will start shooting after ending the bigg boss 11 finale
Television

Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले से पहले हिना खान ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, बोलीं- 'शो के बाद करुंगी ये काम'

15 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.