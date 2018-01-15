बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bigg Boss 11: ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रॉकी के साथ घर पहुंची हिना, खोला फिनाले के बाद सलमान से बातचीत का बड़ा राज
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 02:18 PM IST
टीवी की संस्कारी बहू वाली इमेज को तोड़ते हुए एक्ट्रेस हिना खान बिग बॉस के घर में सेकेंड रनर अप रहीं। 15 हफ्तें घर के अंदर रहने के बाद शिल्पा अब बाहर आ चुकी है। बाहर निकलने के बाद हिना ने न सिर्फ शिल्पा को फाइनल में जीत की बधाई दी बल्कि और सलमान खान से हुई बात का भी जिक्र किया।
