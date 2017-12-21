Download App
Bigg Boss 11: हिना ने हथियाई मास्टरमाइंड की कुर्सी, चली 5 शातिर चालें रो पड़े विकास

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 01:26 PM IST
bigg boss 11 hina is new mastermind of house vikas seems upset

बिग बॉस के सीजन-11 में हिना को छोड़ सभी घरवालों के नॉमीनेट होने के बाद से तेजी से समीकरण बदल रहे हैं। नए टास्क में हिना ने मास्टरमाइंड की कुर्सी हथियाते हुए विकास को इतनी जोर की पटखनी दी कि वे रोने को मजबूर हो गए। हिना ने लव और प्रियांक समेत हर किसी को मोहरा बनाया। जानिए, हिना की शातिर चालें...

पढ़ेंः Bigg Boss 11: कौन हैं लव त्यागी, कैसे बने शो के टॉपर, फर्श से अर्श पर पहुंचने की ये हैं मुख्य वजह

प्रद्युम्न केस: जुवेनाइल बोर्ड का बड़ा फैसला, आरोपी छात्र पर बालिग की तरह चलेगा केस

