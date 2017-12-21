Bigg Boss 11: हिना ने हथियाई मास्टरमाइंड की कुर्सी, चली 5 शातिर चालें रो पड़े विकास
bigg boss 11 hina is new mastermind of house vikas seems upset{"_id":"5a3b66254f1c1baa268b5166","slug":"bigg-boss-11-hina-is-new-mastermind-of-house-vikas-seems-upset","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0940, \u091a\u0932\u0940 5 \u0936\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस के सीजन-11 में हिना को छोड़ सभी घरवालों के नॉमीनेट होने के बाद से तेजी से समीकरण बदल रहे हैं। नए टास्क में हिना ने मास्टरमाइंड की कुर्सी हथियाते हुए विकास को इतनी जोर की पटखनी दी कि वे रोने को मजबूर हो गए। हिना ने लव और प्रियांक समेत हर किसी को मोहरा बनाया। जानिए, हिना की शातिर चालें...
