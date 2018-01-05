बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4ef45d4f1c1b18758b4963","slug":"bigg-boss-11-fans-misbehave-with-hina-khan-pull-her-hair","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u092e\u0949\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u094d\u0924\u092e\u0940\u091c\u0940, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0940\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947...","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Bigg Boss 11: मॉल में भीड़ में फंसी हिना के साथ हुई जमकर बद्तमीजी, किसी ने खींचे बाल तो किसी ने...
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 09:25 AM IST
बिग बॉस 11 अपने आखिरी पड़ाव पर पहुंच चुका है। शो के मेकर्स ने चारों कंटेस्टेंट यानी शिल्पा शिंदे, हिना खान, विकास गुप्ता और लव त्यागी को नॉमिनेट करने का फैसला लिया था। जिसके बाद नॉमिनेटेड हुए चारों कंटस्टेंट ने घर से बाहर जाकर लाइव वोटिंग के लिए अपील की।
