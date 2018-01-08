Download App
Bigg Boss 11:शिल्पा शिंदे को TV एक्टर ने दिया प्यार का सबूत, शादी से पहले ही टूटा था रिश्ता

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 10:00 AM IST
Bigg Boss 11: Ex boyfriend Romit Raj tweets in support of Shilpa Shindes boyfriend
'बिग बॉस 11' अपने आखिरी पड़ाव पर पहुंच चुका है। शनिवार को हुए वीकेंड का वार एपिसोड में सलमान ने खुद इस बात की घोषणा की। उन्होंने बताया कि शो का फिनाले 14 जनवरी 2018 को होगा। इसी दिन दर्शकों को सीजन 11 के विनर का पता चलेगा। बता दें कि 'बिग बॉस' का 11वां सीजन 1 अक्टूबर 2017 से शुरू हुआ था। ऐसे में 106 दिन बाद शो का फिनाले होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
