Bigg Boss 11: इस कंटेस्टेंट के बाहर जाने से सलमान खान भी हैं दुखी, रह गए हैरान

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 09:58 AM IST
bigg boss 11 arshi khan says salman khan very upset with my eviction

Full इंटरटेनिंग, सेक्सी अदाओं से सबको बांधकर रखने वालीं अर्शी खान अचानक बिग बॉस 11 से बाहर हो गईं। आखिर तक पुनीश के बाहर होने का ही अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा था, लेकिन बिग बॉस 11 में अर्शी खान का सफर खत्म हो गया है जो कि अर्शी खान के फैन्स के लिए बड़ा झटका है क्योंकि वो अभी तक अच्छा खेल रही थीं। शो से बाहर आने के बाद अर्शी खान ने कई खुलासे किए। यही नहीं उन्होंने सलमान खान को लेकर भी कई चौंकाने वाली बातें कहीं।

पढ़ें: अर्शी खान को बाहर करने के पीछे Bigg Boss की ये चाल तो नहीं, वोट‌िंग तो कम नहीं थी

