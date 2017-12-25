Bigg Boss 11: इस कंटेस्टेंट के बाहर जाने से सलमान खान भी हैं दुखी, रह गए हैरान
Full इंटरटेनिंग, सेक्सी अदाओं से सबको बांधकर रखने वालीं अर्शी खान अचानक बिग बॉस 11 से बाहर हो गईं। आखिर तक पुनीश के बाहर होने का ही अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा था, लेकिन बिग बॉस 11 में अर्शी खान का सफर खत्म हो गया है जो कि अर्शी खान के फैन्स के लिए बड़ा झटका है क्योंकि वो अभी तक अच्छा खेल रही थीं। शो से बाहर आने के बाद अर्शी खान ने कई खुलासे किए। यही नहीं उन्होंने सलमान खान को लेकर भी कई चौंकाने वाली बातें कहीं।
