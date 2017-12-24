अर्शी खान को बाहर करने के पीछे Bigg Boss की ये चाल तो नहीं, वोटिंग तो कम नहीं थी
bigg boss 11 arshi khan eliminated from the house because of arrest warrant{"_id":"5a3f48464f1c1b5c0c8b4dc4","slug":"bigg-boss-11-arshi-khan-eliminated-from-the-house-because-of-arrest-warrant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 Bigg Boss \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0935\u094b\u091f\u200c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस 11 में अपनी अदाओं से दर्शकों को दीवाना बनाने वाली अर्शी खान घर से बेघर हो गई हैं। आखिर तक पुनीश के बाहर होने का ही अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा था, लेकिन बिग बॉस 11 में अर्शी खान का सफर खत्म हो गया है जो कि अर्शी खान के फैन्स के लिए बड़ा झटका है क्योंकि वो अभी तक अच्छा खेल रही थीं।
