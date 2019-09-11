शहर चुनें

KBC 11: 7 करोड़ की दहलीज पर पहुंचा बिहार का ये कंटेस्टेंट, 1 करोड़ के सवाल पर थम गई थीं सांसें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 01:22 PM IST
sanoj raj
sanoj raj - फोटो : social media
कौन बनेगा करोड़पति सीजन 11 को अपना पहला करोड़पति मिल गया है । मंगलवार को टेलीकास्ट हुए शो में यूपी के हिमांशु धूरिया एक करोड़ के सवाल तक पहुंचे । उन्हें सवाल का सही जवाब पता था लेकिन वो असमंजस में पड़ गए । उन्होंने 50 लाख रुपये जीत शो को क्विट कर लिया । अब एक कंटेस्टेंट 1 करोड़ रुपये जीतने के बाद 7 करोड़ के सवाल पर पहुंच गया है । 
kaun banega crorepati kaun banega crorepati 11 amitabh bachchan
