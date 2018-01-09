बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पहले तो सिर्फ भाबीजी घर पर थी लेकिन अब तो 'जीजाजी छत पर' हैं'
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 09:40 AM IST
साल 2018 अपने साथ कई नई चीजें भी ला रहा है। सोनी सब अब ‘जीजाजी छत पर हैं’ जैसे कॉमेडी शो लाने को तैयार हैं। मंगलवार यानी आज से शुरू हो रहा यह शो दिल्ली के चांदनी चौक की पृष्ठभूमि पर आधारित है। जिसमें हिबा नवाब एक अनोखी लड़की इलायची की भूमिका में हेै। यह उसके घर के मुखिया मुरारी बंसल (अनूप उपाध्याय) और लाचार किरायेदार, पंचम( निखिल खुराना) की रोमांचक कहानी है।
