PHOTOS: शादी के तुरंत बाद पत्नी के साथ गोल्डन टेंपल पहुंचे गौतम रोडे, अब हनीमून की तैयारी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 11:12 AM IST
टीवी के 'सुर्यपुत्र कर्ण' और उनकी पत्नी यानि गौतम रोडे और पंखुड़ी अवस्थी इन दिनों चर्चा में हैं। हाल ही में इस स्टार कपल की शादी की खबरें भी समाने आई थी। शादी के बाद यह कपल अमृतसर स्थित गोल्डन टेंपल पहुंचा हैं। 
