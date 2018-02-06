बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7966004f1c1bcb268b8772","slug":"actress-aashka-goradia-husband-brent-posts-romantic-picture-with-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 4 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e KISS \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 PHOTOS","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
इस एक्ट्रेस ने 4 साल छोटे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से की थी शादी, अब खुलेआम KISS करने के बाद पोस्ट कर दी PHOTOS
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 03:12 PM IST
टीवी की फेमस जोड़ी आशका गोराड़िया और ब्रेंट गोबल पिछले साल दिसंबर 2017 में शादी के बंधन में बंध गए। इसके बाद से ही ये कपल देश-विदेश में अपना हनीमून पीरिएड एन्जॉय कर रहा है। इसी दौरान उनके हसबैंड ब्रैंट ने एक ऐसी तस्वीर पोस्ट की, जिसके बाद चारों ओर उनके ही चर्च हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7966004f1c1bcb268b8772","slug":"actress-aashka-goradia-husband-brent-posts-romantic-picture-with-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 4 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e KISS \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 PHOTOS","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a7966004f1c1bcb268b8772","slug":"actress-aashka-goradia-husband-brent-posts-romantic-picture-with-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 4 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e KISS \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 PHOTOS","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a7966004f1c1bcb268b8772","slug":"actress-aashka-goradia-husband-brent-posts-romantic-picture-with-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 4 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e KISS \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 PHOTOS","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a7966004f1c1bcb268b8772","slug":"actress-aashka-goradia-husband-brent-posts-romantic-picture-with-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 4 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e KISS \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 PHOTOS","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a7966004f1c1bcb268b8772","slug":"actress-aashka-goradia-husband-brent-posts-romantic-picture-with-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 4 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e KISS \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 PHOTOS","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.