दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत महिला कैमरे के सामने करेंगी ऐसा काम, लेस्बियन राष्ट्रपति से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 19 May 2018 06:12 PM IST
worlds most beautiful woman jennifer aniston play lesbian president
1 of 4
हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जेनिफर एनिस्टन जल्द ही नेटफ्लेक्स सीरीज पर एक लेस्बियन राष्ट्रपति का किरदार निभाती नजर आएंगी। दरअसल अप कमिंग पॉलिटिकल कॉमेडी फिल्म 'फर्स्ट लेडी' में जेनेफर यूएस की लेस्बियन राष्ट्रपति का किरदार निभाती दिखाई देंगी। 
jennifer aniston first lady

