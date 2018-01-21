Download App
हॉलीवुड के फेमस सिंगर ने की सगाई, इंस्टाग्राम पर खोला राज-किससे करेंगे शादी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 11:25 AM IST
shape of you singer ed sheeran get will married soon with his childhood friend cherry seaborn
1 of 4
पूरी दुनिया में अपने गानों से लोगों को दीवाना बनाने वाले हॉलीवुड सिंगर एड शीरन जल्द ही शादी के बंधन में बंधने वाले हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने बचपन की दोस्त और गर्लफ्रेंड चेरी सीबॉर्न से सगाई कर ली है। इस बात की जानकारी शीरन से अपने सोशल मीडिया पेज पर दी। 
 
