टीवी स्टार का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, 'अगर पैसे सही मिलें तो किसी के सा‌थ सोने में परहेज नहीं',

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 03:37 PM IST
senada nurkic shocking revealation she slept with men for money
बोल्डनेस के लिए अक्सर चर्चा में रहने वाली रियलिटी टीवी स्टार सेनाडा न्यूरिक एक बार फिर चर्चा में हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने एक आपत्तिजनक बयान देकर हर किसी को चौंका दिया। इतना ही नहीं सेनाडा का ये बयान सुनकर उनकी मां ने सुसाइड करने की भी कोशिश की। 
