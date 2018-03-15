बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aaa11cb4f1c1bbe758b5850","slug":"pakistani-fashion-model-tooba-sentenced-to-death-after-murder-of-co-worker","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u091c\u093e-\u090f-\u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
मशहूर पाक मॉडल को सजा-ए-मौत, पूर्व पति को मारने के लिए बनाया था खौफनाक प्लान
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 12:34 PM IST
पाकिस्तान की एक कोर्ट ने अपनी साथी की हत्या मामले में एक देश की मशहूर फैशन मॉडल आजमा राउ उर्फ तूबा को मौत की सजा सुनाई। तूबा पर आरोप था कि उसने अपनी साथी मॉडल अबीरा को 2014 में जहर देकर मौत के घाट उतारा।
