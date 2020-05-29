शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Zaira Wasim deletes her Twitter and Instagram accounts after troll on posting religious verse on locust attack

टिड्डियों के हमले को अल्लाह का कहर बताकर ट्रोल हुईं जायरा वसीम, डिलीट किया ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 29 May 2020 11:06 PM IST
जायरा वसीम
1 of 5
जायरा वसीम - फोटो : Social Media
फिल्मों से संन्यास ले चुकीं पूर्व अभिनेत्री जायरा वसीम ने अपने ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट डिलीट कर दिए हैं। गुरुवार को उन्होंने भारत में टिड्डियों के हमले को चेतवनी और इंसान के कर्मों का फल बताया था। उनके इस ट्वीट के बाद लोगों ने जमकर जायरा को ट्रोल करना किया था। बाद में उन्होंने अपने इस ट्वीट को डिलीट कर दिया था। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला प्लस सब्सक्राइब करें और प्रीमियम एक्सपीरियंस पाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
zaira wasim dangal girl locust attack जायरा वसीम दंगल गर्ल टिड्डियों का हमला zindagi jaari hai
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

योगेश गौर
Bollywood

गीतकार योगेश का निधन, इन सदाबहार गीतों से जीता था सबका दिल

29 मई 2020

दुश्मन
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: विलेन बनकर अदाकारी के शिखर को चूमा आशुतोष राणा ने, अब भी डराता है गोकुल पंडित का ये किरदार

29 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
BSEB Matric Result 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
शेफाली जरीवाला
Television

लॉकडाउन में शेफाली जरीवाला के ससुर का निधन, अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल हुए चंद लोग

29 मई 2020

अपनी मां के साथ भारती सिंह
Bollywood

दूसरों के घर खाना बनाने जाती थीं भारती सिंह की मां, पुरानी यादों को याद कर आज भी परेशान हो जाती हैं कॉमेडियन

29 मई 2020

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
Puja

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
सोनू सूद
Bollywood

23 साल पहले खुद लोकल ट्रेन से सफर करते थे सोनू सूद, आज लाखों लोगों के लिए बने 'मसीहा'

29 मई 2020

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

प्रवासी मजदूरों के बाद केरल में फंसी लड़कियों की मदद के लिए आगे आए सोनू सूद, 117 लड़कियों को करवाया एयरलिफ्ट

29 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

भारती सिंह
Television

माता-पिता नहीं चाहते थे कि भारती सिंह का जन्म हो, अब लाफ्टर क्वीन बन कर रही हैं टेलीविजन इंडस्ट्री पर राज

29 मई 2020

योगेश गौर
Bollywood

काम की तलाश में लखनऊ से मुंबई आए थे योगेश, इस फिल्म से शुरू किया था फिल्मी सफर

29 मई 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
BSEB Matric Result 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
विज्ञापन
श्याम और मोना सिंह
Television

मोना सिंह की शादी को पांच महीने पूरे, लॉकडाउन के बीच ऐसे किया सेलिब्रेट

29 मई 2020

भारती सिंह
Bollywood

Exclusive: इस कॉमेडियन को पिता समान मानती हैं भारती सिंह, इस तरह शुरू किया था कॉमेडी का सफर

29 मई 2020

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
Puja

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
भारती सिंह
Television

बेहद दुख भरा था सबको हंसाने वालीं भारती सिंह का बचपन, आज भी याद नहीं करना चाहतीं पुराने दिन

29 मई 2020

दीपिका चिखलिया
Television

'रामायण' में 'सीता' बनीं दीपिका चिखलिया दुल्हन बनीं आईं नजर, साझा की शादी की थ्रोबैक तस्वीर

29 मई 2020

अक्षय कुमार, अलका हीरानंदानी
Bollywood

भाई हो तो ऐसा! अक्षय ने बहन को संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए बुक करा ली मुंबई-दिल्ली की पूरी फ्लाइट

29 मई 2020

मीरा चोपड़ा
Bollywood

टिड्डियों को पकड़कर खा रहा था ये शख्स, भड़कीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा की बहन मीरा, कहा- 'कोरोना वायरस से उन्होंने...'

29 मई 2020

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा
Television

टीवी इंडस्ट्री के हालात हो रहे बद से बदतर, सेट का किराया ना चुका पाने पर बंद हुआ ये सीरियल

29 मई 2020

परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ ऋषि कपूर
Bollywood

कपूर खानदान के इस अभिनेता ने ऋषि कपूर को याद कर लिखा भावुक पोस्ट, फैंस के साथा साझा की तस्वीर

29 मई 2020

जायरा वसीम
Bollywood

भारत में टिड्डियों के हमले पर जायरा वसीम ने कही ऐसी बात, ट्रोलर्स बोले- 'चूहे खाने के बाद बिल्ली हज को चली'

29 मई 2020

जाहिदा हुसैन, देव आनंद
Bollywood

देव आनंद संग काम कर चुकीं ये अभिनेत्री कहां हैं आजकल, रिश्ते में संजय दत्त की लगती हैं कजिन

29 मई 2020

राजश्री देशपांडे
Bollywood

सेक्रेड गेम्स की हीरोइन ने शुरू की किसानों की बात, टिड्डियों से बचाव के लिए उठाए ये कदम

29 मई 2020

भारती सिंह
Television

'लाफ्टर क्वीन' भारती सिंह से आज होगी ढेर सारी बातचीत, सिर्फ अमर उजाला पर

29 मई 2020

पत्नी आलिया के साथ नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी
Bollywood

आलिया सिद्दीकी ने तलाक के साथ गुजारा भत्ता के रूप में नवाजुद्दीन से मांगे 30 करोड़ रुपये और एक फ्लैट? जानिए सच्चाई

29 मई 2020

नुसरत भरूचा
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन में इस खूबसूरत अभिनेत्री के हाथ लगी डरावनी फिल्म, मराठी फिल्म की है रीमेक

29 मई 2020

जायरा वसीम
जायरा वसीम - फोटो : Social Media
जायरा वसीम का ट्वीट
जायरा वसीम का ट्वीट - फोटो : Twitter
जायरा वसीम (फाइल फोटो)
जायरा वसीम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
जायरा वसीम (फाइल फोटो)
जायरा वसीम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
जायरा वसीम
जायरा वसीम - फोटो : Twitter
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited