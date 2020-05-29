टिड्डियों के हमले को अल्लाह का कहर बताकर ट्रोल हुईं जायरा वसीम, डिलीट किया ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट

{"_id":"5ed147d48ebc3e9042045ce8","slug":"zaira-wasim-deletes-her-twitter-and-instagram-accounts-after-troll-on-posting-religious-verse-on-locust-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e \u0935\u0938\u0940\u092e, \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
जायरा वसीम
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ed147d48ebc3e9042045ce8","slug":"zaira-wasim-deletes-her-twitter-and-instagram-accounts-after-troll-on-posting-religious-verse-on-locust-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e \u0935\u0938\u0940\u092e, \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
जायरा वसीम का ट्वीट
- फोटो : Twitter
{"_id":"5ed147d48ebc3e9042045ce8","slug":"zaira-wasim-deletes-her-twitter-and-instagram-accounts-after-troll-on-posting-religious-verse-on-locust-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e \u0935\u0938\u0940\u092e, \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
जायरा वसीम (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Facebook
{"_id":"5ed147d48ebc3e9042045ce8","slug":"zaira-wasim-deletes-her-twitter-and-instagram-accounts-after-troll-on-posting-religious-verse-on-locust-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e \u0935\u0938\u0940\u092e, \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
जायरा वसीम (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : Facebook
{"_id":"5ed147d48ebc3e9042045ce8","slug":"zaira-wasim-deletes-her-twitter-and-instagram-accounts-after-troll-on-posting-religious-verse-on-locust-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e \u0935\u0938\u0940\u092e, \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
जायरा वसीम
- फोटो : Twitter