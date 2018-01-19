Download App
सलमान के साथ करण जौहर का होगा डबल रोल, 'वेलकम टू न्यूयॉर्क' का पोस्टर रिलीज

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 09:59 AM IST
welcome to new york poster release sonakshi sinha diljit dosanjh karan johar
1 of 5
फिल्म ‘वेलकम टू न्यूयॉर्क’ में एक साथ कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स साथ नजर आने वाले हैं। इस फिल्म में करण जौहर के साथ बोमन ईरानी, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, दिलजीत दोसांझ, लारा दत्ता, राणा डग्गुबती जैसे स्टार्स नजर आएंगे। खास बात ये है कि करण जौहर एक बार फिर से फिल्मों में एक्टिंग कर रहे हैं। इसमें उनका डबल रोल होगा। करण जौहर इससे पहले 'बॉम्बे वेलवेट' में नजर आए थे।
welcome to new york sonakshi sinha diljit dosanjh karan johar salman khan

