4 दिन में 154 करोड़ कमाने के बावजूद 'टाइगर' इस मामले में 'बाहुबली 2' से पिछड़ा

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 06:49 PM IST
tiger zinda hai is failed from bahubali 2 in opening weekend list

सलमान खान की फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचा रही है। फिल्म ने 4 दिन में 154 करोड़ रुपये की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई कर ली है लेकिन 'बाहुबली 2 द कंक्लूजन' से अब भी वह एक मामले में पीछे चल रही है। दरअसल ओपनिंग वीकेंड लिस्ट में सलमान खान बाहुबली को पछाड़ने में कामयाब नहीं हो सके। 

